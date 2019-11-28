The regular meeting of the Buellton Planning Commission scheduled for Thursday, Dec. 5, has been canceled due to a lack of items to discuss, said Clare Barcelona, commission secretary.
Commissioners’ next regular meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 19, in the City Council Chambers at at 140 W. Highway 246, adjacent to the Buellton Library.
For more information, contact the Buellton Planning Department at 805-688-7474 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.