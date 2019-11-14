{{featured_button_text}}

The regular Buellton Planning Commission meeting scheduled for Thursday, Nov. 21, has been canceled because of a lack of items to discuss, said Clare Barcelona, commission secretary.

Commissioners’ next regularly scheduled meeting is set for 6 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 5, in the City Council Chambers at 140 W. Highway 246, adjacent to the Buellton Library.

For more information, contact the Buellton Planning Department at 805-688-7474 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

County Reporter/Associate Editor

Lee Central Coast Newspapers associate editor Mike Hodgson covers Santa Barbara County government and events and issues in Santa Ynez Valley. Follow him on Twitter @MHodgsonSYVNews.