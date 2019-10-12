The regular meeting of the Buellton Planning Commission scheduled for Thursday has been canceled due to a lack of items to discuss, said Clare Barcelona, commission secretary.
Commissioners’ next regular meeting is set for 6 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 7, in the City Council Chambers at 140 W. Highway 246 in Buellton.
Agendas are posted in advance on the city’s website at www.cityofbuellton.com.
For more information, contact Barcelona in the Planning Department office at 805-688-7474 or clareb@cityofbuellton.com.