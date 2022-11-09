Incumbent Elysia Lewis appears to have captured Buellton's mayoral seat by a narrow margin, according to election results Wednesday, with challenger Dave King behind by 20 votes or approximately two percentage points.

Other preliminary results show City Council districts 1 and 4 seats are likely to be claimed by newcomers Hudson Hornick and David Silva, respectively.

In the mayor's race, Lewis was ahead with 51%, or 557 votes, while King had garnered 49% with 537 votes.

Lisa André covers lifestyle and local news for Santa Ynez Valley News and Lompoc Record, editions of the Santa Maria Times.

