Incumbent Elysia Lewis appears to have captured Buellton's mayoral seat by a narrow margin, according to election results Wednesday, with challenger Dave King behind by 20 votes or approximately two percentage points.
Other preliminary results show City Council districts 1 and 4 seats are likely to be claimed by newcomers Hudson Hornick and David Silva, respectively.
In the mayor's race, Lewis was ahead with 51%, or 557 votes, while King had garnered 49% with 537 votes.
"I am ahead by 20 votes, so I hope to keep that lead when the remaining ballots are tallied," said Lewis Wednesday afternoon.
Assuming she keeps the lead, she said she "is honored that the residents of Buellton have put their trust in me."
"I do not take their support lightly and I will do my best to represent residents' interests with honesty, respect, and integrity," Lewis said.
One-hundred percent of votes from all six precincts are in according to the county Registrar of Voters, and reflect a 35% voter turnout for the mayoral race. Of 3,444 registered voters, 1,192 votes were cast, according to results.
District 1 numbers Wednesday showed Hornick garnered 56% with 246 votes compared to challenger Tom Widroe, who collected 43% with 189 votes.
Silva had a healthy lead over challenger and incumbent Art Mercado for the District 4 seat.
Numbers reported for Mercado as of Wednesday are 38% with 98 votes while Silva collected 61% overall with 154 votes cast in his favor.
Outstanding mail-in ballots are expected to be counted by Nov. 15, with election certification by Dec. 16, according to the registrar's office.
Lisa André covers lifestyle and local news for Santa Ynez Valley News and Lompoc Record, editions of the Santa Maria Times.