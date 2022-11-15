In election totals updated Tuesday, Buellton mayoral candidate Dave King pulled ahead of incumbent Elysia Lewis with 1,020 votes, or 51% of ballots cast.
Lewis had 971 votes, or 48.55%.
The newest results show City Council districts 1 and 4 seats claimed by newcomers Hudson Hornick and David Silva, respectively.
After the election last week, Lewis, who was ahead by a slim margin, said she doesn't take voters' support lightly "and I will do my best to represent residents' interests with honesty, respect, and integrity."
The numbers changed Tuesday after the final mail-in ballots had been counted. One-hundred percent of votes from all six precincts are in according to the county Registrar of Voters, and reflect a 35% voter turnout for the mayoral race.
District 1 numbers Tuesday showed Hornick garnered 55.41% with 389 votes compared to challenger Tom Widroe, who collected 44% with 309 votes.
Silva ousted incumbent Art Mercado for the District 4 seat.
Numbers reported for Mercado as of Tuesday are 44.16% with 208 votes while Silva collected 54.78% overall with 258 votes cast in his favor.
The election will be certified by Dec. 16, according to the registrar's office.
Lisa André covers lifestyle and local news for Santa Ynez Valley News and Lompoc Record, editions of the Santa Maria Times.