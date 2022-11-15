In election totals updated Tuesday, Buellton mayoral candidate Dave King pulled ahead of incumbent Elysia Lewis with 1,020 votes, or 51% of ballots cast.

Lewis had 971 votes, or 48.55%. 

The newest results show City Council districts 1 and 4 seats claimed by newcomers Hudson Hornick and David Silva, respectively.

Sign up to receive headlines in your inbox!

Breaking News | Local Sports | Daily Headlines | Local Obituaries | Weather | Local Offers

Lisa André covers lifestyle and local news for Santa Ynez Valley News and Lompoc Record, editions of the Santa Maria Times.

0
0
0
0
0