Buellton elects Sierra to third term as mayor; council seats claimed by newcomer Lewis, incumbent Sanchez

Holly Sierra is set to serve a third and final term as mayor of the city of Buellton, after securing 1,256 votes for a 59.58% majority in Tuesday's election.

Sierra will be joined by returning councilman John Sanchez and newcomer Elysia Lewis, who will both serve four-year terms on Buellton's City Council.

"I was really holding my breath there," Sierra said Wednesday of her quiet evening at home with her husband watching the returns. "I really, really wanted this."

Prior to being elected mayor, Sierra was a two-term Buellton councilmember. She said she didn't find out until May that she was still eligible to run for a third and last time for mayor — both councilmembers and mayors are limited to three consecutive terms.

"This was definitely a different kind of year to run a campaign," she said, referring to the ongoing COVID-19 health crisis which prevented large public gatherings and in-person meetings that she considered vital to her campaign efforts in years past. "We put banners up and placed flyers under doorsteps and that's about it. I got really, really lucky. I appreciate the opportunity to represent Buellton another two years."

Winning 1,046 votes, or 31.99% of the vote in unofficial results, Sanchez said this will be his first four-year term as councilman since being elected to serve a two-year term in 2018 to cover an exiting councilmember's remaining two years.

"So I'm not sure if this counts as my second term or not, or if I still have another two terms left," he said, thanking the voters for his reelection.