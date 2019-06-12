Buellton City Council is scheduled to approve hiring a new city manager with 30 years experience in local government at its Thursday night meeting, scheduled to begin at 6 p.m.
Scott Wolfe is currently serving as planning director and deputy city manager for Westlake Village, where he’s worked for the past 19 years, according to a press release from Buellton.
He will replace Marc Bierdzinski, who is retiring from his post as planning director and city manager at the end of June after 14 years with the city.
The city did not provide an anticipated date for Wolfe to begin his duties with Buellton.
In addition to Westlake Village, Wolfe has worked for the cities of Palmdale, Thousand Oaks and Moorpark and has experience working with other government agencies through his positions in both the private and public sectors.
He holds a bachelor’s degree in political science and a master’s degree in public administration from California Lutheran University in Thousand Oaks and is currently pursuing a doctorate in public administration from Valdosta State University in Valdosta, Georgia.
Married with three grown children, he and wife Jennette are currently raising two boys, ages 12 and 14, and two girls, ages 10 months and 2 years.
Thursday's meeting will take place in the City Council Chambers at 140 W. Highway 246, behind the Post Office.