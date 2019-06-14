Buellton City Council approved hiring a new city manager Thursday night to replace Marc Bierdzinski, who is retiring from the job at the end of June.
In a unanimous vote, the council approved hiring Scott Wolfe, who has three decades of experience with local governments and is currently the planning director and deputy city manager of Westlake Village.
His first day on the job will be July 1, City Clerk and Human Resources Director Linda Reid said.
“I am thrilled to have the opportunity to work for a well-run city with such tremendous potential to enhance the quality of life for its residents and to foster economic development for its businesses,” Wolfe said.
“I am equally excited to bring my family to such a beautiful small town where we can become as much a part of the community as we have become over more than 30 years in our current community,” he continued.
“I look forward to working with the City Council and city staff to provide professional, ethical and transparent government to the residents of Buellton.”
After growing up as a self-described “military brat,” Wolfe settled in Ventura County, earning a bachelor’s degree in political science and a master’s degree in public administration from California Lutheran University in Thousand Oaks.
Currently, he is pursuing a doctorate in public administration from Valdosta State University in Valdosta, Georgia.
Wolfe has been with the city of Westlake Village for 19 years, but he has also worked for the cities of Palmdale, Thousand Oaks and Moorpark and with other government agencies through his positions in both the private and public sectors.
Although his primary background is in planning and community development, his municipal experience includes housing, code enforcement, environmental planning and regulation, public works, traffic and circulation, technology and telecommunications, solid waste and recycling management, community services and intergovernmental relations.
Wolfe is a member of the American Planning Association, the American Institute of Certified Planners and the International City/County Management Association and has served on various policy committees of the League of California Cities, a city spokesman said.
He and Jennette, his wife of 17 years, raised three grown children and are currently raising two boys, ages 12 and 14, and two girls, ages 10 months and 2 years.