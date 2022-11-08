The city of Buellton is closer to electing a new mayor as early tallies roll in Tuesday night ahead of final election results that also revealed a likely winner for District 1 and 4 seats.

Incumbent Elysia Lewis received 54% or 509 of overall votes early on, slightly ahead of challenger Dave King who so far shows 46%, or 430 votes.

Lewis, who's for a second term on the council, said she was running in an effort to maintain the forward momentum built under former Mayor Holly Sierra's leadership.

Sign up to receive headlines in your inbox!

Breaking News | Local Sports | Daily Headlines | Local Obituaries | Weather | Local Offers

Lisa André covers lifestyle and local news for Santa Ynez Valley News and Lompoc Record, editions of the Santa Maria Times.

0
0
0
0
0