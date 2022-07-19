GALLERY: Solvang Fourth of July Parade
Buy Now

Then-Buellton Mayor Ed Andrisek smiles as he rides down Mission Drive during the 2016 Independence Day Parade in Solvang. The longtime councilman has resigned his post due to health concerns.

 Frank Cowan, Contributor

Longtime Buellton City Councilman Ed Andrisek has resigned from his post effective July 8, citing health issues, the city announced Friday. 

Andrisek's 16 years of service to the city includes four years as a council member — one as mayor, and a nearly 10-year run as a Buellton Community Services District board member that preceded the city’s 1992 incorporation and formation of a council.

While a devout public servant, city officials said a few of Andrisek's proudest moments as a council member are notably the city’s acquisition of the Zaca Creek Golf Course in 2011 and his fostering of new civic leaders in the community.

Lisa André covers lifestyle and local news for Santa Ynez Valley News and Lompoc Record, editions of the Santa Maria Times.

0
0
0
0
0