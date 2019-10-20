An ordinance that would allow cannabis testing labs in the city will be considered by the Buellton City Council when it meets at 6 p.m. Thursday in the council chambers at 140 W. Highway 246, adjacent to the library.
In addition, council members will consider adopting the Santa Ynez Valley Bicycle Master Plan and hold a public hearing on a City Code ordinance amendment to allow accessory dwelling units in accordance with state law.
The council also plans to approve a resolution granting a one-year time extension for the Meritage Senior Living complex planned on Jonata Road and consider a new contract for Irma Tucker to provide professional planning services to the city.
At the Oct. 10 meeting, council members heard the first reading of an ordinance that would allow cannabis testing labs to be established in the city, and staff is recommending approval at the Oct. 24 meeting.
A report from City Manager Scott Wolfe says state law requires cannabis products to be tested for meeting quality, purity, potency and composition standards, and the demand for such a service continues to grow.
The report points out that allowing testing facilities in Buellton could bring high-paying technical jobs to the city without the unwanted impacts presented by cannabis cultivation and dispensing businesses.
Wolfe noted the ordinance requires lab operators to first obtain a conditional use permit that would assure mitigation measures are taken for any impacts that might affect neighboring residents and businesses.
City staff worked with other jurisdictions through the Santa Barbara County Association of Governments to develop the Santa Ynez Valley Bicycle Master Plan that could cost $14.5 million or more if all projects are implemented.
Adopting the plan will have no impact on city finances, and any of the projects in the plan that would cost the city money will have to be approved by the council when they are proposed.
Buellton-related projects in the plan include creating a bicycle “pump track” in River View Park where children can learn to enjoy bike riding, with a cost estimated at $50,000, and constructing a Santa Ynez River Trail connecting Buellton to Solvang, with the cost yet to be determined.
The plan’s most expensive project — estimated at $10 million — is development of a multimodal trail connecting Los Olivos to Los Alamos.