In what appears to be a Santa Ynez Valley trend, the Buellton City Council on Thursday discussed altering its financing mechanism for the Visitors Bureau.
The council ultimately approved the bureau’s $400,000 budget request, plus a $50,000 add-on request, but not without concern.
“You and your staff have done an amazing job, but, honestly, I think $400,000 is an incredibly good budget to be working with," Mayor Holly Sierra told Visitors Bureau staff. "We upped it last year. You needed it. You had gotten into contracts. We did it as a one-time increase. At a certain point, it’s when do you stop.”
The 3-2 decision, with Sierra and Councilman Dave King dissenting, also came with a request by the council that the Visitors Bureau consider moving back to a budget based on a percentage of transient occupancy tax collected in any given year.
Such a method would tie the budget to performance outcomes, because the TOT is a tax added to the rates guests pay on every hotel and motel room and other short-term rentals.
Promotion efforts that lead to more overnight visitors would increase transient occupancy tax revenue and thereby increase the Visitors Bureau budgets.
Councilman Ed Andrisek noted the city’s income from transient occupancy tax has increased in recent years after the city increased the TOT from 10% to 12% and as a result of the Visitors Bureau’s promotion efforts.
Andrisek said the Visitors Vureau could ride that wave in good years and use its reserves in slow years.
Council members also said when the TOT increase was put into place, those funds were meant to go into the city budget to be used for programs that benefit local residents, like the newly formed Arts & Culture Committee.
“You keep coming up with these amazing plans and ideas of what you want to do," Sierra said. "We could keep putting more money in and more money in, and I’m sure you’d do amazing things with it, but, honestly, I think it’s time the city steps up.”
Sierra had requested $50,000 for the Arts & Culture Committee, an item slated for the next council agenda.
She said funds used in that manner “would not only benefit tourism but would benefit our local residents. I think there’s a lot of things the city could do to improve to our town to the benefit of everybody.”
City Councilman John Sanchez noted the Visitors Bureau would also be promoting any Arts & Culture Committee programs and made the motion to fully fund the bureau and approve the additional $50,000.
“They’re the professionals,” Sanchez said. "They’re the ones that put things out. They’re the ones that can put [them] together. They know who to talk to. They know everybody involved. To me, money spent on them is money well spent."
In other action, the council approved two construction contracts.
A $500,000 contract was awarded to sole bidder Taylor Jane Construction for pavement maintenance on the roads north of Highway 246 between Calor Drive and Central Avenue, as well as localized asphalt and concrete repairs in various locations throughout the city.
One-fifth of the cost of the project would be covered by Measure A funds remaining after the 2017-18 road maintenance project.
The city also awarded a $580,000 contract, including a $122,885 contingency fund, to low bidder R. Burke Corp. for the construction of the Highway 246 and Sycamore Drive Pedestrian Improvement Project.
The project will include construction of curb bulb outs, ADA-compliant ramps, a high-visibility crosswalk and rectangular rapid flashing beacons on push-button-activated mast arms across Highway 246 at Sycamore Drive.
The council also approved a $250 special request from Steve Lykken to help put on a car show, with proceeds benefiting Buellton Senior Center’s Meals on Wheels program and the Santa Ynez Valley Union High School auto shop program.
“Steve does so much for our community, it’s kind of a no-brainer,” Sierra said.
