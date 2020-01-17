You are the owner of this article.
Buellton cancels Jan. 23 City Council meeting

Buellton has canceled the regular City Council meeting set for Jan. 23, a city spokeswoman said. No reason was given for the cancelization.

The City Council’s next regular meeting is set for 6 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 13, in the Council Chambers at 140 W. Highway 246, behind the Buellton Post Office.

Agendas and staff reports are generally posted at City Hall, 107 W. Highway 246, and online at www.cityofbuellton.com 72 hours prior to the start of the meeting.

For more information, contact City Clerk Linda Reid at 805-686-7424 or lindar@cityofbuellton.com.

County Reporter/Associate Editor

Lee Central Coast Newspapers associate editor Mike Hodgson covers Santa Barbara County government and events and issues in Santa Ynez Valley.

