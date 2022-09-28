Buellflat Rock Co.’s deep mining reclamation plan got final approval Wednesday from the Santa Barbara County Planning Commission after the California Division of Mine Reclamation gave the project its blessing.

Commissioners approved the project on a 4-0 vote, with 5th District Commissioner Vincent Martinez absent.

The commission gave conceptual approval to the project in late July after the company agreed to make some changes following concerns by nearby residents and the commission over potential truck traffic, noise and dust.

