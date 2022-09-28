Buellflat Rock Co.’s deep mining reclamation plan got final approval Wednesday from the Santa Barbara County Planning Commission after the California Division of Mine Reclamation gave the project its blessing.
Commissioners approved the project on a 4-0 vote, with 5th District Commissioner Vincent Martinez absent.
The commission gave conceptual approval to the project in late July after the company agreed to make some changes following concerns by nearby residents and the commission over potential truck traffic, noise and dust.
County planner Jacquelynn Ybarra said the Division of Mine Reclamation had not comments about the plan.
Helen Eloyan of Sespe Consulting, representing Buellflat, said a number of changes were made to the plan to bring it into alignment with the mitigated negative environmental declaration involving the earthen berm, notices for noise complaints, vegetation and habitat on site.
“We’re confident the recommended plan that went up to the [Division of Mine Reclamation] meets the requirements of the county and state,” said John Hecht, president of Sespe Consulting.
No public comment was received during the meeting, but 3rd District Commissioner John Parke noted a couple of letters, including one with a petition, had been received after the plan was sent to the state agency for review.
Sign up to receive headlines in your inbox!
Breaking News | Local Sports | Daily Headlines | Local Obituaries | Weather | Local Offers
“It struck me these folks aren’t really aware of where we are in the process,” Parke said.
Errin Briggs, supervisor of the Permitting and Compliance Division of the County Planning and Development Department, said the issues raised in the letters were the same or similar to those already dealt with by the commission in previous hearings.
The company proposed extending its existing 30-foot-deep excavation another 30 feet, and once the material is played out and the pit backfilled — expected sometime around 2048 — the land would be restored to pasture land like the surrounding properties, rather than oak woodland and riparian areas.
County Planning and Development Department staff said the deeper mining was being requested on the 45-acre site because the company had exhausted aggregates in previous shallow mining operations.
Responding to the commission’s concerns, the company cut the maximum potential truck trips from 338 to 200 per day, although the actual traffic is expected to be about 50 trucks per day.
To address noise and dust complaints, the company will have a dust monitor — general manager Jamie Hancock — on-site during mining operations and post a sign with his name and phone number outside the office as a contact for complaints.
The company also agreed to maintain an 8-foot buffer around the site to serve as a visual and noise buffer, and the county staff report said the berm would increase as mining goes deeper.