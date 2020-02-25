Bucket Brigade ready to help neighbors prepare for disasters

“We’ve seen billion-dollar disasters doubling and then doubling again — and that’s (Consumer Price Index)-adjusted dollars,” he said. “So this is a trend we’re facing. … We’re seeing disasters happening more often and causing more damage, here and around the globe.”

Powell pointed out that disasters are cyclical and they repeat.

“We face challenges that are not unique, and they’re repetitive in nature,” he said. “And there are lessons to be learned of living through these things.”

As examples, he cited the Thomas fire and debris flow in 2017-18, the Sherpa fire and debris flow in 2016, the Coyote fire and debris flow in 1964, leading to additional flooding and debris flows in 1969.

“Communities experience disasters in a pattern that repeats, and the same needs and gaps in services show up again and again,” Powell said, using a chart to show how disasters are followed by initial response, mitigation, short-term and long-term recovery, assessment of the situation and preparation for the next one.

But when it comes, he said, communities are not prepared due to what he called “The Great Forgetting,” a collective amnesia caused by the lessons learned not being passed along to new generations and put into practice.