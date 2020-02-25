Bucket Brigade ready to help neighbors prepare for disasters

Individuals and families working together can best prepare neighborhoods for disasters and recover from them afterward, filling in the gaps in not only in providing immediate relief and rebuilding for resilience but also in remembering lessons learned.
That was the core of the message delivered at the Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors meeting Tuesday by Abe Powell, a member of the Santa Barbara Bucket Brigade that was formed following the Thomas fire and 1/9 Debris Flow in Montecito.
The Bucket Brigade is a group of residents — some who themselves were affected by the debris flow — who volunteered to help their neighbors and the county recover from the disaster.
Its mission is to prepare for and respond to natural disasters through volunteer training, coordination and deployment at the local level.
Powell noted a trend of increasing numbers of disasters causing increasing amounts of damage in the county, the state, the nation and the world.
“We’ve seen billion-dollar disasters doubling and then doubling again — and that’s (Consumer Price Index)-adjusted dollars,” he said. “So this is a trend we’re facing. … We’re seeing disasters happening more often and causing more damage, here and around the globe.”
Powell pointed out that disasters are cyclical and they repeat.
“We face challenges that are not unique, and they’re repetitive in nature,” he said. “And there are lessons to be learned of living through these things.”
As examples, he cited the Thomas fire and debris flow in 2017-18, the Sherpa fire and debris flow in 2016, the Coyote fire and debris flow in 1964, leading to additional flooding and debris flows in 1969.
“Communities experience disasters in a pattern that repeats, and the same needs and gaps in services show up again and again,” Powell said, using a chart to show how disasters are followed by initial response, mitigation, short-term and long-term recovery, assessment of the situation and preparation for the next one.
But when it comes, he said, communities are not prepared due to what he called “The Great Forgetting,” a collective amnesia caused by the lessons learned not being passed along to new generations and put into practice.
“We come from the WUI” he said, referring to the acronym for the wildland-urban interface, “Our wisdom comes from the WUI, and we’ve lived here for generations, and our elders have taught us a lot … and we are collecting that wisdom and sharing it with everyone.”
Powell said a caring, cooperative, organized community empowered by local knowledge is the building block of resilience that requires swift, collaborative and sustained action to turn a disaster cycle into a resiliency cycle.
He said that can best come from within the community, including neighbors and businesses.
“We saw 3,500 people come out and help dig Montecito out after the debris flow,” he noted.
The Bucket Brigade is willing to meet with groups of neighbors to help them get organized so they can help each other in disasters, and their help isn’t limited to the South Coast but available countywide, Powell said.
“We see tremendous opportunity in partnership with the county and with neighborhoods throughout Santa Barbara County to build on our success in our lessons from the Thomas fire and debris flow,” he said.
“We’re here to help you build that resilience and to build community around you.”
Board Chairman and 2nd District Supervisor Gregg Hart, who arranged for Powell’s presentation, praised the work of the Bucket Brigade.
“Bucket Brigade is such a brilliantly simple idea — neighbors pitching in to help neighbors,” he said.
