Board shakeup leaves uncertain future for Los Alamos Cemetery

Nestled on a gentle slope in Drum Canyon lies a quiet, peaceful cemetery where the names weathering away on aging headstones invoke a solemn sense of history.
Inscriptions tell of children dead at 1 month old; spouses who died just weeks apart; deaths as early as 1870.
But a spate of applications for the Los Alamos Cemetery District governing board, possibly spawned by a heated disagreement over a bench, has led to one resignation and the potential for new faces on the district board.
According to Santa Barbara County 3rd District Supervisor Joan Hartmann’s office, however, many of the issues at the core of the disruption are based on inaccurate assumptions.
* * *
Charlie Gonzales has served on the board for 17 years, until recently as president. Jim Gill has served for 10 and Pete Kopcrak for seven.
Their reappointment has been automatic every two years — until this year, when Gill and Kopcrak received letters from 3rd District Supervisor Joan Hartmann.
“With the expiration of your term on Jan. 1, 2020, I hope that you will enjoy having a little more free time, and thank you again for your service,” the letters said.
Gonzales didn’t receive a letter because he has a year left on his term, but he and Gill believe the two board members’ were “terminated” because of a dispute over a bench that was placed next to a grave in 2016.
In February 2019, the family found the bench missing and approached Gonzales
“The guy who put it up came to me and said ‘somebody took my bench,’” Gonzales said. “I told him it collapsed, and Jim picked it up and put it in the shed. He wanted it put back, but I told him benches aren’t allowed in the cemetery. It’s in our bylaws.”
Gonzales told Carrillo he could bring the issue to the board at its next meeting in May.
Gill said he found the three-piece bench lying out in an open area of the cemetery.
“We didn’t even know which grave it was from,” he said. “There are always kids out here playing around, and I figured they were trying to steal it.”
At the meeting, the board flatly said the bench couldn’t be reinstalled because a 2006 ordinance banned benches in the cemetery.
“I told them my brother wanted to put a bench here and I wouldn’t let him,” Gonzales said.
The meeting turned angry and ended in a shouting match that upset community members so much they asked Hartmann’s office to remove the board.
But Kopcrak said he believes the two were not reappointed because the board kept asking Hartmann for county money.
Gonzales said with one exception, the county has never spent any money on the cemetery, which includes funds they sought to repair the crumbling pavement and erosion along the road that loops through the cemetery.
They also asked for money to survey and install a new roadway and irrigation and drainage systems on a 0.95-acre parcel the district acquired in a 2017 land swap.
Kopcrak, an engineer and builder, has drawn up plans for that and priced it out at $325,000, which includes repairing the existing road.
“If the county would give us the money, we could pay it back once we sold the plots,” Kopcrak said.
They estimate selling the 900 or so additional plots could bring in $2 million.
Gonzales said the only county money the cemetery has received was $50,000 to help with the property trade.
“That was all eaten up inside the county,” Kopcrak said, paying for such services as lot line adjustments and title transfers.
But Gonzales said all three board members, who are volunteers, have contributed countless hours and spent their own money on projects for the cemetery, from unlocking and locking the gate each day to repainting the flagpole and repairing an electric service pole.
“We have never been paid anything,” Kopcrak said. “We’ve never gotten a dime for this.”
Whether it was because of the bench or the funding, Gonzales was so upset his two right-hand men were being taken away that he resigned.
“I went into Joan Hartmann’s office and handed them the keys [to the gate],” he said. “I told them it’s in their hands now.”
* * *
According to Hartmann’s office, the only thing that’s really in the county’s hands is appointing the board members, because Los Alamos Cemetery is part of an independent district.
The state assigns counties the responsibility of approving appointments where independent district boards are not publicly elected.
Hartmann’s chief of staff, Jefferson Litten, said the cemetery board members were automatically reappointed in the past because no one else had applied for the seats, although the staff first confirmed their desire to continue.
He also said the letters sent to Gill and Kopcrak had nothing to do with the bench but were sent because their terms expired Jan. 1 and four people had applied for their seats.
The county is obligated to consider those applications, but Gill and Kopcrak can apply, too.
Litten pointed out that, technically, Gill and Kopcrak are still on the board, since no one has been appointed to replace them, but Gonzales is not because he resigned.
A decision on appointments is expected in the next few weeks, Litten said.
He noted the county does not have the authority to remove board members. Only a grand jury can do that.
The Local Agency Formation Commission website says the cemetery district owns and operates the cemetery, so the county has no obligation to provide any funds.
All the district’s income is from its share of local property taxes and revenue from selling burial plots.
The district’s secretary and certified public accountant said she would not discuss the cemetery’s financial matters, so it’s not clear how much money it takes in from plot sales.
But the County Assessor’s Office shows the district’s property tax allocation this year was just $15,497.
While the county assisted in the property swap so the cemetery could have more usable land, the $50,000 was a one-time special allocation made by a former 3rd District supervisor.
The county currently has a policy of not providing funds to outside agencies through its annual budget expansion process, Litten said.
Gonzales, Gill and Kopcrak say they don’t know what Hartmann’s plan is for the cemetery.
Although the county has no authority over the cemetery, Hartmann does have a goal: “It is my desire that the cemetery stay open for the community to enjoy. However, I know that’s the board’s decision to make.”