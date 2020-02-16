Board shakeup leaves uncertain future for Los Alamos Cemetery

In February 2019, the family found the bench missing and approached Gonzales

“The guy who put it up came to me and said ‘somebody took my bench,’” Gonzales said. “I told him it collapsed, and Jim picked it up and put it in the shed. He wanted it put back, but I told him benches aren’t allowed in the cemetery. It’s in our bylaws.”

Gonzales told Carrillo he could bring the issue to the board at its next meeting in May.

Gill said he found the three-piece bench lying out in an open area of the cemetery.

“We didn’t even know which grave it was from,” he said. “There are always kids out here playing around, and I figured they were trying to steal it.”

At the meeting, the board flatly said the bench couldn’t be reinstalled because a 2006 ordinance banned benches in the cemetery.

“I told them my brother wanted to put a bench here and I wouldn’t let him,” Gonzales said.

The meeting turned angry and ended in a shouting match that upset community members so much they asked Hartmann’s office to remove the board.

But Kopcrak said he believes the two were not reappointed because the board kept asking Hartmann for county money.