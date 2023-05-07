A build-to-rent subdivision that will add 105 single-family homes to Santa Maria’s housing supply was approved Wednesday by the city Planning Commission after developers modified plans in response to concerns raised by commissioners in March.

Located between South Depot Street and South Blosser, West Stowell and West Battles roads, the project will consist of primary two-story homes built on 4,000- to 7,000-square-foot lots, 96 of them with accessory dwelling units in the back.

It will be the first of three residential subdivisions on a 59-acre parcel that will ultimately encompass retail space, a new school, a new fire station and a public sports complex and was approved on a 4-0 vote.

County Reporter/Associate Editor

Lee Central Coast Newspapers associate editor Mike Hodgson covers Santa Barbara County government and events and issues in Santa Ynez Valley. Follow him on Twitter @MHodgsonSYVNews.

