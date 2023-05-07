A build-to-rent subdivision that will add 105 single-family homes to Santa Maria’s housing supply was approved Wednesday by the city Planning Commission after developers modified plans in response to concerns raised by commissioners in March.
Located between South Depot Street and South Blosser, West Stowell and West Battles roads, the project will consist of primary two-story homes built on 4,000- to 7,000-square-foot lots, 96 of them with accessory dwelling units in the back.
It will be the first of three residential subdivisions on a 59-acre parcel that will ultimately encompass retail space, a new school, a new fire station and a public sports complex and was approved on a 4-0 vote.
Commissioner Tom Lopez, who was absent, recused himself from the discussion when the project was first heard at the March 15 meeting after hearing Graystar would be the property management company for the units, noting it is one of his clients.
At that meeting, the commission voted 3-1, with Chairman Jim Seifert dissenting, to continue the hearing on Canfield Development’s application for a planned development permit and vesting tentative tract map in order for the staff to return with additional information.
Commissioners wanted to know about the project’s compliance with the Blosser Southeast Area 5B Specific Plan and if the number of requested exceptions to development standards could be reduced.
In addition, they wanted to know what the impact would be on the city’s rental prices by having so many units under one management entity, based on the experience of similar projects in other areas.
Canfield Development responded by eliminating two of the five initially requested exceptions — although removing one of those left one commissioner unhappy — and made other changes to improve the project.
“We really spent a lot of time, energy and money to make sure that the final product type actually benefits the residents,” said Canfield representative Tom Khamenei.
Dana Eady, city planning manager, said the project is consistent with the specific plan but the staff had been unable to locate any similar build-to-rent projects in the state that could be used to estimate the impact the project would have on the rental market.
But an analysis of Santa Maria’s housing showed at Blosser Ranch’s full buildout of 1,492 homes, the company would control 8% of the city’s rental units and 4.5% of all housing units.
She noted that currently, the average rental price in the city is $1,475, and that Assembly Bill 11482 put a cap on how much a tenant’s rent can be increased in a 12-month period.
Commissioner Robert Dickerson, who had requested the information about the project’s potential impact on the city’s housing market, said he is still concerned about that.
“I can’t in good conscience base my decision on anything I don’t have evidentiary support for,” Dickerson said, and instead focused on what he saw are the project’s positives.
“I think the concept of these neighborhoods are great,” he told the developers. “We’re constantly losing neighborhoods, and you’re talking about building neighborhoods.”
Eady said the company was still asking for a 5-foot reduction in the front yard setback, a 4% reduction in front landscaping, which was essentially an increase in paving, and a reduction in the side yard setback on six lots to accommodate additional guest parking.
Originally, the requested landscaping reduction was higher, but that had been reduced by providing the accessory dwelling units with “Hollywood” driveways that would have a strip of landscaping down the center.
The company no longer sought a reduction in the side yard setback to allow construction of carports for the accessory dwelling units because it was eliminating the carports and no longer requested a reduction in sight distance for corner lot 54.
Other changes included widening the sidewalks from 4 to 5 feet and lengthening the driveways from 20 to 21 feet to accommodate a Ford F-150 pickup truck.
Commissioners generally praised Canfield Development for its flexibility and willingness to respond to concerns raised by the commission and community.
Commissioner Essau Blanco said he felt much better about the reduced number of exceptions being sought, and Commissioner Yasameen Mohajer said the most important benefit of the project is filling the need for housing.
“The fact that these are single-family units, the fact that they’re available for the city, for our community, I think that’s a real plus,” Chairman Tim Seifert said.