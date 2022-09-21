Priorities for spending 2022-23 Community Development Block Grant funds remain the same for the city after the list was approved Wednesday by the Santa Maria City Council during a public hearing that drew no comments.

The council voted 4-0, with Etta Waterfield temporarily absent, to approve the priorities that are unchanged from the existing five-year plan to address unmet needs.

Rosie Rojo, community programs manager, said the half-dozen or so community organization representatives who participated in a recent workshop listed abuse and trauma victim services, food insecurity, homelessness, mental health services and youth services as the top unmet needs.

