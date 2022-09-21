Priorities for spending 2022-23 Community Development Block Grant funds remain the same for the city after the list was approved Wednesday by the Santa Maria City Council during a public hearing that drew no comments.
The council voted 4-0, with Etta Waterfield temporarily absent, to approve the priorities that are unchanged from the existing five-year plan to address unmet needs.
Rosie Rojo, community programs manager, said the half-dozen or so community organization representatives who participated in a recent workshop listed abuse and trauma victim services, food insecurity, homelessness, mental health services and youth services as the top unmet needs.
The city’s four priorities for allocating Community Development Block Grant funds are:
• Prevent homelessness, address critical needs and assist at-risk youth, elderly and underserved populations.
Projects to meet this goal might assist low- to moderate-income people in need of food, shelter, clothing, health care or safety, prevent juvenile delinquency and divert at-risk youth from gang involvement, crime, substance abuse, family violence, school problems and out-of-control behavior.
Eligible projects would also address the housing, health care, accessibility and service needs of such underserved populations as the elderly and persons with mental, physical, emotional and developmental disabilities or diseases.
• Expand educational and development opportunities.
Grants would go to projects that attempt to meet these needs by supporting and developing social services and facilities that provide opportunities for youth development by providing positive experiences needed to achieve success.
Sign up to receive headlines in your inbox!
Breaking News | Local Sports | Daily Headlines | Local Obituaries | Weather | Local Offers
They would also encourage programs to improve academic performance and educational outcomes for youngsters from preschool through post 12th grade, to provide adult literacy training and to encourage lifelong learning.
• Provide affordable housing.
To help achieve this goal, grants would develop and support programs and projects to increase the supply of affordable housing for low- to moderate-income residents.
Grants could also be used to maintain and upgrade existing low- to moderate-income neighborhoods, preserve affordable housing stock and provide services that assist low- to moderate-income homeowners and renters to continue living in their homes safely.
• Revitalize existing neighborhoods.
Funds for this could be used in low- to moderate-income areas for projects to increase supportive social services and upgrade public infrastructure like street lighting, sidewalks, parks and public recreational facilities.
Rojo said the first two priorities would only be considered for public service grants, but all four could be considered for capital project grants.
She said staff will present capital project proposals to the council on Oct. 18 and will hold a mandatory preapplication workshop for potential applicants on Oct. 20.
Dec. 7 will be the deadline for both public service and capital project applications to be submitted.