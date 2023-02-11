Ben Ortega from MBK Rental Living talks about the Betteravia Place project at West Betteravia and South Blosser roads, including the company's plan to build a dog park on adjacent city owned land, in this screen shot from the live stream of Tuesday's Santa Maria City Council meeting.
A portion of a zoning map included in a staff report on Betteravia Place shows areas where zoning changes were requested outlined in yellow. The outlined red areas are part of the rest of the project shown in orange. The gray areas are not part of the project but zone changes were requested there to be consisted with the existing uses.
Duplex townhomes in the proposed Betteravia Place 2 project along Carmen Lane in Santa Maria might appear like these shown in a rendering from Summa Architecture.
A 20-unit apartment building proposed for the Betteravia Place 1 development on Carmen Lane in Santa Maria might appear as this rendering from Summa Architecture.
Betteravia Place apartment and townhome complex took another step forward this week when the Santa Maria City Council approved land use and zoning changes along with an environmental impact report amendment and two planned development permits on a 3-1 vote.
The zone changes will have to come back to the council for a second reading and final vote to adopt, said Chuen Ng, the city’s community development director.
Councilman Mike Cordero cast the dissenting vote because he was concerned about Fire Department response time to the location, the increase in traffic on Western Avenue and problems officers might face trying to quickly exit the Police Station.
“I’m very, very concerned about traffic,” Cordero said.
Councilwoman Maribel Aguilera-Hernandez had recused herself from the discussion because some of the applicants are clients of her law firm.
Councilwoman Gloria Soto worried about traffic at Carmen Lane and Blosser Road, especially because of Jiménez Elementary School right across Carmen Lane from the development.
Ng said a traffic study had been conducted, and the traffic signals at Carmen and Blosser would compensate for the traffic, and he noted the Police Department will have a new connection to Western Avenue and a direct connection to Blosser.
Brett Fulgoni, director of public works, said Western will have traffic signals at Betteravia Road, providing full access for police units.
Soto also questioned the impact on fire protection, since the closest fire station is on Carmen Lane, but it’s separated from the section of Carmen adjacent to the development site by railroad tracks with no crossing.
That would require firefighters to take a roundabout route to reach the apartments.
Ng said the city is planning to build a new fire station closer to Blosser that would provide adequate response time, but Cordero was still worried about it.
“I know we’re talking about moving [the fire station] west, but in the meantime, service is going to be difficult for us,” Cordero said, adding, “I’m uncomfortable with so many units going in there and emergency services so restricted if they need help.”
Councilman Carlos Escobedo said he shared all Cordero’s concerns, but he was especially bothered by the fact that all of the proposed 304 apartments and 103 townhomes will be market rate, with none designated for low-income residents.
Soto responded that there are significant affordable housing projects coming into that area already.
MBK Rental Living sought land use and zoning changes as well as the planned development permits to construct the 443-unit Betteravia Place in two phases.
Changes sought for the housing project would rezone two parcels from general commercial to high-density residential.
Separate from the housing project but applied for at the same time, Bradley Land Co. and Community Health Centers of the Central Coast sought to have two parcels on the northeast corner of West Betteravia and South Blosser roads rezoned from light manufacturing to general commercial.
That would bring those parcels into alignment with the uses already on the site, where CHC has its headquarters.
The Planning Commission had previously reviewed the proposals and in December voted to recommend the City Council approve the applications.
As proposed, Betteravia Place 1 would consist of 340 apartments, ranging from one to three bedrooms, in 34 buildings, including two-story carriage-house style duplexes and three-story 10-plex and 20-plex walk-up buildings on the eastern portion of the land.
It would also include a 6,913-square-foot community clubhouse with a mail room, fitness room and dog-wash station along with a pool deck and outdoor barbecue areas.
Betteravia Place 2 on the western portion would be less dense, consisting of 103 two-bedroom to four-bedroom townhome units, generally larger than those in Betteravia Place 1 but with similar amenities, in 23 four-plex and five-plex two-story buildings.
Ben Ortega of MBK pointed out his company also will improve a wedge-shaped strip of city-owned land between Betteravia Place 1 and Carmen Lane to create a dog park for city residents.