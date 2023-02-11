Betteravia Place apartment and townhome complex took another step forward this week when the Santa Maria City Council approved land use and zoning changes along with an environmental impact report amendment and two planned development permits on a 3-1 vote.

The zone changes will have to come back to the council for a second reading and final vote to adopt, said Chuen Ng, the city’s community development director.

Councilman Mike Cordero cast the dissenting vote because he was concerned about Fire Department response time to the location, the increase in traffic on Western Avenue and problems officers might face trying to quickly exit the Police Station.

Betteravia Place 1 duplexes.jpg

A rendering from Summa Architecture shows how the carriage-house duplex apartments might appear in the Betteravia Place 1 development on Carmen Lane east of Blosser Road.

Betteravia Place 2 clubhouse.jpg

A rendering from Summa Architecture shows how the clubhouse might appear in the proposed Betteravia Place 2 development along Carmen Lane in Santa Maria.
County Reporter/Associate Editor

Lee Central Coast Newspapers associate editor Mike Hodgson covers Santa Barbara County government and events and issues in Santa Ynez Valley. Follow him on Twitter @MHodgsonSYVNews.

