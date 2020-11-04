Baskett holding onto lead in Santa Maria Public Airport District race

It appears incumbent David Baskett will retain his seat as the Division 5 representative on the Santa Maria Public Airport District board, if unofficial results hold up in the final tally.
Baskett holds a significant lead over challenger and Santa Maria lawyer Debbie Morawski in unofficial results posted Wednesday by the Santa Barbara County Elections Division.
Baskett has 7,211 votes for 71.5% of the ballots cast to the 2,832 votes, or 28.1%, received by Morawski, with all 13 precincts reporting, according to the Elections Division figures.
There are also 21 unresolved write-in votes for the seat.
The terms for three of the district’s five divisions are expiring this year, but only Baskett faced a challenger.
Division 5 is a large area encompassing almost everything west of Highway 101 to San Antonio Road from south of Los Alamos to Santa Maria Way and takes in Waller Park, most of Old Town Orcutt, Tanglewood and part of northern Vandenberg Air Force Base.
Division 1 Director Chuck Adams and Division 3 Director Steven M. Brown were unchallenged in their bids for reelection and will automatically return to their seats.
Baskett is also running for the Santa Maria Joint Union High School District board of trustees but said he won’t have to give up one of the seats even if he wins both.
