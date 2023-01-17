As the storms that doused Santa Barbara County for more than two weeks gave way to cloudy skies Monday, residents, businesses and government agencies were still assessing the damage — as well as the benefits — as sunny skies loomed on the horizon.

Long-range forecasts from the National Weather Service office in Oxnard and other sources were calling for drier but cooler weather through the middle of next week after the last few showers expected Monday night and again Wednesday.

Data from the Center for Western Weather and Water Extremes of Scripps Institution of Oceanography at UC San Diego indicates the atmospheric rivers may be on hold through February.

County Reporter/Associate Editor

Lee Central Coast Newspapers associate editor Mike Hodgson covers Santa Barbara County government and events and issues in Santa Ynez Valley. Follow him on Twitter @MHodgsonSYVNews.

