Applicants sought to serve on various committees in Santa Maria

The city of Santa Maria is accepting applications for positions on various committees, with priority given to residents above officials. 

Committees seeking applicant include the Block Grants Advisory Committee, Central Coast Commission - Area Agency on Aging, County of Santa Barbara Library Advisory Committee, Landmark Committee and the Library Board of Trustees.

Block Grant Advisory Committee

This advisory committee has five vacant positions for terms through July of 2023. Fifteen members assess community needs and make recommendations to the City Council regarding funding allocations for various programs, including the Community Development Block Grant Program.

Central Coast Commission — Area Agency on Aging

Applicants are sought to fill one vacant two-year term. The agency serves Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties by coordinating, planning and implementing programs that serve senior citizens on the Central Coast.

Santa Barbara County Library Advisory Committee

This advisory committee has a position vacancy for a one-year term. Members maintain the master plan for various library service zones, as well as oversee library operations, budgets and locations to ensure the availability of library services for all residents.

Landmark Committee

Applicants are sought for two vacant positions with two terms ending in 2023 and another term ending in 2021. The committee works with and advises the City Council regarding the preservation of historic landmarks.

Library Board of Trustees

This board has one position vacancy for a term ending in 2023. Five members advise the City Council on matters concerning the library and set library rules and regulations.

Applications for the board and committees can be found on the city’s webpage and submitted via email to the City Manager’s Office at bcleary@cityofsantamaria.org, or completed in person at the City Clerk’s Office at 110 E. Cook St., Room 3.

Laura Place covers city government for the Santa Maria Times.

Santa Maria City Reporter

Laura Place covers city government, policy and elections in Santa Maria and Santa Barbara County.

