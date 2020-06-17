Applicants sought to serve on various committees in Santa Maria

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The city of Santa Maria is accepting applications for positions on various committees, with priority given to residents above officials.

Committees seeking applicant include the Block Grants Advisory Committee, Central Coast Commission - Area Agency on Aging, County of Santa Barbara Library Advisory Committee, Landmark Committee and the Library Board of Trustees.

Block Grant Advisory Committee

This advisory committee has five vacant positions for terms through July of 2023. Fifteen members assess community needs and make recommendations to the City Council regarding funding allocations for various programs, including the Community Development Block Grant Program.

Central Coast Commission — Area Agency on Aging

Applicants are sought to fill one vacant two-year term. The agency serves Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties by coordinating, planning and implementing programs that serve senior citizens on the Central Coast.

Santa Barbara County Library Advisory Committee