Santa Barbara County Association of Governments is seeking individuals to fill three vacancies on the Measure A Citizens’ Oversight Committee that provides accountability for spending an estimated $1 billion on high priority transportation projects and programs throughout the county.
The 11-member committee consists of representatives from the North County, South Coast and the region at-large, an SBCAG spokeswoman said.
Two vacancies must be filled by residents of Buellton, Guadalupe, Lompoc, Santa Maria, Solvang, or the unincorporated areas of Orcutt, Vandenberg Village, Los Alamos, Los Olivos, Santa Ynez and New Cuyama.
Those who represent diverse transportation, geographic, social, cultural, and economic interests in the county are encouraged to apply, the spokeswoman said.
Appointed members serve four-year terms and can be reappointed to additional terms at the discretion of the SBCAG board of directors.
The committee meets one to three times a year and annually submits comments to the SBCAG board about whether the provisions, requirements and voter mandates outlined by the Measure A Investment Plan and Ordinance have been properly carried out.
An application, available at www.sbcag.org/news, must be submitted by 5 p.m. Monday, Aug. 16.
Applications can also be requested from Lauren Bianchi Klemann, SBCAG government affairs and public information manager, at lbianchiklemann@sbcag.org or 805-961-8900.
For more information about Measure A, visit www.measurea.net.