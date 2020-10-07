Appeal of cannabis project west of Buellton denied by Santa Barbara County supervisors

The second appeal of a land use permit for a cannabis operation west of Buellton was denied Tuesday on a split vote by the Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors, clearing the way for the project to proceed after the condition limiting harvests was clarified.

But one supervisor raised concerns about the growing density of cultivation sites in that area, and another said the program environmental impact report for the county’s cannabis ordinances must be revisited to address things the county has learned since the PEIR was adopted.

Fourth District Supervisor Peter Adam dissented in the 4-1 vote to deny the County Coalition for Responsible Cannabis appeal of Castlerock Family Farms II permit to cultivate just under 23 acres of cannabis in hoop houses on the Williams Ranch on Highway 246 about 2 miles west of Buellton.

The decision came after the staff and Castlerock representatives conferred to clarify there would be only three harvests per year, each lasting from two weeks to a maximum of a month.

Several of the eight points raised by the appeal were based on an assertion that the PEIR did not adequately assess the impact cannabis odor would have on nearby wineries and, especially, their tasting rooms, which account for a large portion of wine sales.

Adam agreed that impact was among the factors the county didn’t know enough about when supervisors adopted the PEIR, and the cannabis ordinance doesn’t require odor control on outdoor cultivation on property zoned Agriculture 2, which the Williams Ranch is.