Almost 25% of the vote-by-mail ballots sent out in Santa Barbara County have been returned in what the registrar of voters said has been a low-key campaign period leading up to Tuesday’s midterm General Election.

“We have 56,500 ballots returned out of 237,700 mailed out for a 23.7% return,” County Registrar of Voters Joe Holland said Friday. “We’ll see what happens. You’ve got to remember, we have more registered voters now, if you’re looking at percentages.”

Holland said he expects 150,000 to 160,000 ballots to be cast, which, based on the number of ballots sent out, would be about a 65% turnout.

County Reporter/Associate Editor

Lee Central Coast Newspapers associate editor Mike Hodgson covers Santa Barbara County government and events and issues in Santa Ynez Valley. Follow him on Twitter @MHodgsonSYVNews.

