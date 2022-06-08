The Democrat incumbent and his Republican challenger will face off in November for the 24th Congressional District seat after they garnered the most votes in Tuesday’s Statewide Direct Primary Election, according to unofficial results.
Rep. Salud Carbajal, D-Santa Barbara, garnered more than twice as many votes as his closest challenger, capturing 59,055 votes for 62.6% of the ballots counted as of 3:15 a.m. Wednesday, according to unofficial partial results posted on the California Secretary of State’s Office website.
Summerland Republican Dr. Brad Allen pulled in 27,712 votes for 29.4%, followed by two Santa Barbara candidates with no party preference — Michele R. Weslander Quaid with 6,273 votes for 6.6% and Jeff Frankenfield with 1,340 votes for 1.4% of the ballots counted.
Although the numbers posted represent vote reports from all of the district’s 662 precincts, the website notes the results are partial because vote-by-mail, provisional and other ballots are still being processed.
Results are scheduled to be certified by July 15.
Under the state laws governing elections, the two candidates receiving the most votes in the primary move on to the general election, regardless of party preference or whether one candidate receives a majority, defined as 50% plus one vote.
The 2022 general election is scheduled to take place Nov. 8.
Allen said he and his team will need to hold a strategy session to determine how to proceed with his campaign as they prepare for the November election.
But he said his intent is to pick one or two major issues to educate the public about.
He added that Carbajal's votes, which he said follow the Democratic Party doctrine, have set up the problems he sees the country facing now, including deficit spending, increasing crime and a failure of schools, especially in California.
"If you like what's happening ... then I'm not your candidate," Allen said. "But if you're ready for a change, vote for me."
With Congress back in session, Carbajal was in Washington, D.C., and not available to directly comment on the election results.
“To those who supported me in today’s election, I’m grateful for your vote as I continue fighting for our Central Coast in Washington,” Carbajal said in a written statement Tuesday night.
“To those who didn’t, I hope to earn your vote this fall; because I see the challenges that all our families and mine are facing — from rising costs of living and ongoing supply chain disruptions to ever-present threats like climate change and gun crime — and am committed to tackling and delivering solutions for those issues and more in Congress,” he said.
He pledged to “continue working to pass commonsense legislation that cuts costs for your families,” as well as improving communities’ safety, investing in jobs and industry, dealing with climate change and protecting all Americans’ rights.
Carbajal’s large lead is not surprising, given the political makeup of the 24th Congressional District.
Almost 45.5% of the district’s voters are registered Democrats, while just over 26.5% are registered Republicans, and a little more than 20.7% list no party preference.
Even in San Luis Obispo County, where the number of registered Republicans and Democrats is almost evenly split — 62,931 Republicans to 69,663 Democrats, or 34.4% to 38.1%, respectively — Carbajal held a majority of votes, with 16,248 votes for 63.8% to Allen’s 7,557 votes for 29.7%.
Allen actually did better in Ventura County, where registered voters are 43.5% Democrats and 28.3% Republicans, by taking 6,565 votes for 30.5%. Carbajal captured 13,427 votes for 62.3%.
But only portions of Ventura County, much of those rural, are part of the 24th District.
While that ratio of Democrats to Republicans gives Carbajal an edge, it’s the one-fifth of voters who have no party preference that deal the wild card in any partisan election.
But voter apathy can also play a role, election officials said, because results also depend on what percentage of each party’s members actually cast ballots.