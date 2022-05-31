Public comments criticizing fire departments during discussion of a request for proposals to provide ambulance services in Santa Barbara County, prompted the Board of Supervisors chairwoman to briefly halt testimony Tuesday to issue a rebuke.
The board approved issues to be addressed in the RFP after making changes to the recommended provisions, and authorized issuing it after hearing comments from employees of American Medical Response, the current provider, and representatives of fire departments.
Fire officials generally supported the request for proposals, but some opposed the proposed reduction in the required minimum response time, which would reduce penalties for failing to meet those requirements, which are currently used to fund system enhancements.
Santa Maria Fire Chief Todd Tuggle said that provision would put a financial burden on the city, eventually resulting in a $2 million loss in revenue.
Some AMR employees said “the right provider [AMR] already has the job” and questioned the need to look for other providers.
“AMR does medicine very well,” said Mary Gauthier, a paramedic with AMR for 34 years. “We are invested in this community as a private ambulance company. … We do paramedic service in this community very well, and no one here would dispute that.
“We have great equipment, great ambulances [and] we train,” she continued. “We have great personnel that keep up with all the training needed to run a paramedic system. … Why would you want to change any of that? We have everything already established here and it runs very well.”
But some of the AMR speakers alleged that animosity has developed between AMR and fire department personnel since the county decided to issue an RFP, and claimed that animosity when responding to emergencies is having a negative effect on patient care.
Others said the county Fire Department is only interested in providing ambulance services when the contract comes up for renewal.
Dave Schierman, AMR director of operations for the county, said promises made by fire agencies could have been implemented without having the ambulance service but were not, and he questioned the transparency of their operations.
Some of the attacks on each other’s agencies prompted Board Chair and 3rd District Supervisor Joan Hartmann to temporarily halt public comment after seven speakers to express her dismay.
“You all have too much integrity to take pot shots at each other,” Hartmann told the audience. “We don’t want to hear any more of it.”
Fifth District Supervisor Steve Lavagnino agreed: “At this point, I wouldn’t want to award [a contract] to either one of you.”
Second District Supervisor Gregg Hart noted the board wasn’t approving a contract but was only discussing issues to be considered in the RFP, and advised the remaining speakers to focus on that.
But supervisors also didn’t want to increase the minimum response times, saying it was taking a step backward, and they opted to keep the “stop the clock” provision that extends that time at 7 minutes, 59 seconds, rather than the recommended 9 minutes, 59 seconds.
They considered changing the membership of the advisory committee that will review the proposals that come in but left it at five members and kept the provision allowing a public agency to use a restricted fund in lieu of a bond for financial security.
The board also agreed to encourage those making proposals to consider hiring the existing AMR employees at the same pay rate and benefits and asked that the points awarded for system enhancements be increased in the evaluation of proposals.