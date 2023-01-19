A development of 49 affordable homes on Santa Maria Way was approved Tuesday by the Santa Maria City Council on votes of 3-2 and 4-1, with the size of some of the lots the issue in the dissenting votes.

Mayor Alice Patino and Councilman Mike Cordero voted “no” on approval of the tentative tract map, and Cordero repeated his “no” vote on the planned development permit for the People’s Self-Help Housing Corp. Skylight Homes project.

“Personally, I don’t want to support a smaller lot size,” Patino said, and Cordero echoed her statement.

County Reporter/Associate Editor

Lee Central Coast Newspapers associate editor Mike Hodgson covers Santa Barbara County government and events and issues in Santa Ynez Valley. Follow him on Twitter @MHodgsonSYVNews.

