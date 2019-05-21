Santa Maria City Council voted narrowly to move forward with an affordable housing project for those with special needs in the northwest part of the city, despite concerns from neighbors about parking issues and the impact on property values.
The project — called Cox Bungalows — initially called for the construction of 30 residential units and a community center on a 1.3-acre lot at the corner of Cox Lane and Blosser Road for use as market-rate senior housing.
In April, after the land was acquired by the Housing Authority for Santa Barbara County, the project went before the Planning Commission for an amendment to be restricted to low-income housing for those with special needs — a designation needed to secure the tax credits that would help fund the project.
The special needs category includes those at risk of homelessness, and those suffering from mental health disabilities, physical disabilities and developmental disabilities like autism.
On Tuesday, the City Council voted 3-2 to move forward with the project. Mayor Alice Patino and Councilwoman Etta Waterfield voted no.
Attorney David Bixby filed an appeal on behalf of five nearby residents, expressing concern about the nine parking units for tenants that could result in parking issues and the impact tenants could have on the neighborhood.
“We have enough problems on the northwest side of town as it is,” Bixby said. “They really feel this project is being considered because it is in the northwest end of town. It probably wouldn’t be permitted somewhere else with nine parking spaces.”
Bixby said neighbors were concerned about who their potential neighbors might be.
“Their only criteria is that they be low-income,” he said. “You can only imagine how a resident would feel that’s been living on Cox Lane all this time. We’re talking about emergency vehicles and everything else coming to a situation where people have a multitude of problems.”
One neighbor, who said she lived in the area for more than 30 years, urged the council to keep the project a senior housing project.
“Is my property going to go down in value because of this being built?” she said. “I’m really concerned.”
John Polansky, of the Housing Authority, said that a provision in the tenants' lease would not allow residents to own vehicles once the nine spots are used up, but added that he didn’t expect parking would be filled.
Most of the residents would not be able to afford vehicles and those with special needs often do not possess driver’s licenses, he said. To ensure tenants remain mobile, Housing Authority staff ensure all residents are aware of nearby bus lines and curb-to-curb transportation services offered at low cost to those with special needs.
Councilwoman Gloria Soto said she supported the project, saying it would provide much-needed housing for the city’s most vulnerable residents and those who are homeless.
“The city of Santa Maria has said that we prioritize resolving the issue of homelessness, and this is an opportunity we have right now to move one step closer to that,” she said. “Denying housing to the most vulnerable among us would be a disservice to them.”
Waterfield and Patino both said they preferred to keep the project limited to senior citizens.
“I would like to keep it a senior housing project because they truly deserve that safety net underneath them,” Waterfield said.
In other business, the City Council unanimously approved a project that will bring 85 townhomes to the southwest part of the city.
The project, called SerraMonte Townhomes, will be located at the southwest corner of Carmen Lane and South Blosser Road. The project site is a total of 7.7 acres, and townhomes will sit on a 6.5-acre portion.
The site was originally zoned for a commercial development and council members approved a zoning change to high-density residential to allow the project to move forward.
Laurie Tamura, of Urban Planning Concepts, said developer Barbara Bethel had tried to design several commercial developments for the site but none were able to garner interest from prospective tenants.
Small commercial property owners face challenges in putting together a project that can compete with large-scale commercial developments in the city, Tamura said.