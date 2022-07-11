Forty-six Starlink internet satellites were successfully deployed into low Earth orbit approximately one hour after launch Sunday evening from Vandenberg Space Force Base, according to SpaceX.
Despite foggy conditions, SpaceX's Falcon 9 rocket lifted off at 6:39 p.m. from Vandenberg's Space Launch Complex 4 East — an instantaneous launch window — carrying its payload of satellites to join a reported 2,552 already in orbit.
The growing constellation of proprietary satellites developed by SpaceX orbit Earth at an altitude of 340 miles and provide internet to more than 400,000 customers globally.
Satellites are designed with a five-year lifespan, according to the Hawthorne, California-based aerospace company.
Less than 10 minutes after launch, Falcon-9's first stage booster returned to Earth's atmosphere and landed on the autonomous droneship, "Of Course I Still Love You," stationed in the Pacific Ocean. The event marked SpaceX's 55th first-stage landing on the droneship.
The reusable Falcon 9 first-stage booster previously launched Sentinel-6 Michael Freilich, DART, and three Starlink missions.
The recent launch makes SpaceX's 51st Starlink mission overall, its fifth from Vandenberg, and the company's 29th launch of the year.