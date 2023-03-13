The potentially years-long processing of a General Plan amendment and zoning and land use change applications that could lead to a unique community rising all at once in the Solomon Hills was authorized last week by the Santa Barbara County Planning Commission.

In a unanimous decision, commissioners accepted the applications for processing, going against the Planning and Development Department director’s recommendation to decline to accept the applications, which would drop that decision into the lap of the Board of Supervisors.

Director Lisa Plowman declined to accept the application, sending it on to the commission with the recommendation it be further sent to the supervisors.

Proposed Solomon Hills site plan.jpg

A graphic from Solstra Communities California's presentation on the company's proposal for Solomon Hills shows a potential site plan for the 1,900-acre project, with residential areas in mustard color, commercial areas in magenta, mixed use in light blue, parks in light green, the wastewater treatment plant in dark blue and the remaining green areas representing open space.

