Santa Maria will be getting another new apartment complex after the Planning Commission gave its approval to the conditional-use permit for the Park Edge Apartments on Santa Maria Way.
The Santa Maria Planning Commission unanimously approved the 140-unit complex Wednesday, after months of back and forth with the developers over concerns regarding parking and traffic.
The project plans call for eight buildings, accommodating the 140 units, near Maramonte Park. The complex will feature amenities, like a pool, barbecue pits and gym, and the current multipurpose trail running through the lot will continue to be open to the public. Twelve units will be designated for very-low income earners, whose wages total roughly 30-50% of the area median income.
The site plans also call for a 5,400-square-foot commercial space with room for three tenants, including a drive-thru.
Since the project was first discussed by the commission, parking and drive-thru congestion have worried the board.
"We just don't want people parking on one side and walking to the other, or even worse parking on the street," said Planning Commissioner Tim Seifert, during a Feb. 7 study session for the project.
Upon hearing feedback from the commission, Urban Planning Concepts and Dynamic Developments, who are working together on the project, redrew the plans to include more parking spaces and higher capacity drive-thru.
"This project stands on its own merits," Brian Schwartz, principal planner for Urban Planning Concepts, told the commission on Wednesday. "It's got 93 extra parking spaces on-site above what’s required. It exceeds open space; it exceeds landscaping. With both the public amenities and the residential amenities, we think its going to be a nice place to live.”
Ultimately, the additions were enough for the council to approve the project.
"We’ve asked you and you’ve listened," Seifert said. "Where we live is still an excellent place to live with excellent traffic. Compared to some of the cities down south, I think we are miles ahead. And I think the impact this project will have is a positive one."
Operators for the commercial spaces have not been identified yet, but city staff included traffic mitigation plans for either a fast food restaurant or coffee shop in the space, and when asked were confident that the business and the city would have tools in place to address any future issues.
"This is a much different situation, than say the [Chick-fil-A] in Santa Barbara," said City Attorney Thomas Watson. "In the event of a circumstance that an operator — at this point it would be beyond the developer's [responsibility] — we would be working with them through licensing and code compliance to deal with that."
Construction on the project is expected to begin shortly, with many materials and pieces of equipment already on-site.
Carpenters opposition
Besides previous concerns over parking and traffic flow, the project was opposed by the Southwest Regional Council of Carpenters who, through letters submitted by their attorney, have raised concerns about the environmental impacts of the project.
The complex was set to be approved by the Planning Commission on April 20, before city staff received a letter raising those concerns on the day of the meeting.
The item was then continued to Wednesday's session, by which time the city's environmental consultant Rincon Consultants was able to investigate the original claims made by the Southwest Regional Council of Carpenters. On Wednesday, the regional council once again submitted a letter through their attorney raising environmental concerns about the project, however Rincon believed they did not merit delaying the project.
“The environmental topics we addressed in those responses included air quality, biological resources, soil hazards, hazardous materials, transportation, greenhouse gases, noise and cumulative impacts," Maddie Majors of Rincon told the board. "Given the short turnaround with a 300-page letter ... we did determine that the majority of the comment letter from today is identical to the one received on April 20.”
Ultimately, any concerns raised by the Southwest Regional Council of Carpenters were not enough to dissuade the commission.