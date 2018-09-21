Legislation that implements key objectives of the Diablo Canyon joint proposal agreement that were not authorized by the California Public Utilities Commission was signed Thursday by Gov. Jerry Brown.
Parties to the joint proposal, which included Pacific Gas and Electric Co. and representatives of labor, government and community and environmental groups, applauded Brown’s signing of the legislation.
Senate Bill 1090, authored by Sen. Bill Monning, D-Culver City, and Assemblyman Jordan Cunningham, R-San Luis Obispo, was approved by both houses of the state Legislature this year with bipartisan support.
Specifically, SB 1090 requires the CPUC to approve a community impact mitigation settlement of $85 million and approve full funding for a Diablo Canyon Power Plant employee retention program.
The bill also directs the CPUC to manage its integrated resource plan to ensure there is no increase in greenhouse gas emissions as a result of the retirement of the Diablo Canyon nuclear power plant north of Avila Beach that’s owned and operated by PG&E.
A statement issued by the parties to the joint proposal called it “a significant milestone” in meeting California’s clean energy vision.
“This unique approach with a diverse set of stakeholders tackled a complex issue in a collaborative and successful way that will result in the orderly transition and retirement of Diablo Canyon Power Plant,” the statement said.
“More specifically, it will help protect local communities, support employees and ensure that other carbon free resources will replace the output of Diablo Canyon.”
In 2016, PG&E announced it planned to shutter Diablo Canyon when the Nuclear Regulatory Commission operating licenses for its twin reactors expire in 2024 and 2025.
PG&E joined forces with labor and environmental organizations to develop a joint proposal for mitigating the economic and social impacts of closing the plant and replacing its output with greenhouse-gas-free resources.
Parties to the joint proposal included the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local 1245, the Coalition of California Utility Employees, Friends of the Earth, the Natural Resources Defense Council, Environment California, the California Energy Efficiency Industry Council, the Alliance for Nuclear Responsibility, San Luis Obispo County, the Coalition of Cities and San Luis Coastal Unified School District.
The joint proposal included an employee retention program to ensure trained personnel would be available operate the plant through 2025 and a community impact mitigation program to help the local economy survive the loss of thousands of jobs and millions of dollars in tax revenues.
The CPUC authorized several elements of the joint proposal Jan. 11, but the decision did not include full funding of the employee retention program and only expressed an intent to avoid any increase in greenhouse gas emissions resulting from the closure.
CPUC officials said legislative authorization would be needed to approve the community impact mitigation program.
SB 1090 was introduced to assure those elements of the joint proposal would be enacted.