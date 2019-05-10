Good Samaritan Shelter locations in Lompoc and Santa Maria will host a special community open house Saturday as part of a special "shelter shower."
From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., the public will have an opportunity to learn about the work and services provided by the organization's Santa Maria shelter and Lompoc BridgeHouse.
Santa Maria shelter manager Kirsten Cahoon said she hopes to use the opportunity to stock up on basic items — like towels and washcloths, sheets and pillowcases, and soaps, shampoos and razors — that are frequently in high demand.
"This is just a great opportunity where we open up the shelter to the community," Cahoon explained. "[People] are always asking questions and don't really understand what we do. But we can't just let people wander through because of client confidentiality."
The shelter will also hold a special ribbon cutting and barbecue recognizing Alex Andrade, a Righetti High freshman and member of Orcutt Boy Scout Troop 95, for installing a new barbecue as part of his Eagle project.
Andrade started work on the project last August, raising $1,500 and materials donations needed to construct the new grill.
"I hope everyone gets really full and happy," he said. "Like I said before, my family and I enjoy barbecue at home and it’s always a great family time. I hope this project creates the same experience for the less fortunate."
The barbecue will run from noon to 2 p.m.
Cahoon said Good Samaritan's Santa Maria location — which consists of an overflow, family and emergency shelter — has been running an overflow for the past few years.
She said the increase in families and individuals seeking service has been exacerbated by the shortage of affordable housing in Santa Barbara County.
"We're in a housing crisis," Cahoon said, pointing to rent increases and income requirements that often force families out of their homes or apartments. "It's really hard to find housing for some families."
Individuals, families with children and veterans from all backgrounds currently comprise the nearly 150 people who fill the shelter at night.
Working professionals — Cahoon said a schoolteacher and real estate agent once called the shelter home — have also turned to the organization for temporary and long-term assistance.
And while people are generally eager to volunteer or contribute to keep the shelter running, Cahoon said being homeless carries a stigma for some community members.
"Anybody is one paycheck away from being homeless, if you really look at it," she said. "It's time to break that idea that the only picture of a homeless person is the guy standing on the corner with a sign or pushing the shopping cart down Broadway. It's so much more than that."
The Santa Maria shelter is located at 401 W. Morrison Ave. The Lompoc BridgeHouse is located at 2025 Sweeney Road.