Good Samaritan homeless shelters remain full as staff await COVID-19 vaccines

As Santa Barbara County homeless shelters like Good Samaritan in Santa Maria remain at capacity because of COVID-19 limits, staff are holding out for their allocation of vaccines to protect residents and expand services.

Since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, Good Samaritan has stepped up as a leader in homeless services, taking over the county-run Santa Maria High School emergency shelter, acquiring extra trailers to house families, and increasing its permanent housing rate for clients from previous years.

However, it hasn't been easy, shelter director Sylvia Barnard said, and the capacity situation has remained dire into the winter months.

"We are completely full at our Santa Maria emergency shelter," Barnard said. "We’ve been prioritizing veterans and families, but we don’t even have extra trailers to take them in."

While high demand in the winter isn't unusual, COVID-19 guidelines requiring shelters to operate at 50% capacity have left even more people with nowhere to go, she said. Only residential treatment and safe shelter programs continue to have availability.

At the Santa Maria emergency shelter, regular capacity allows for approximately 95 individuals. However, with capacity limits, this year it can only hold 50, Barnard said.