Good Samaritan Emergency Shelter under mandatory quarantine due to COVID-19 outbreak

The Good Samaritan Emergency Shelter in Santa Maria has been placed under mandatory quarantine after COVID-19 cases were confirmed at the facility, shelter officials announced Monday.

The mandatory quarantine began June 28 under the order of the Santa Barbara County Public Health Department, according to Good Samaritan spokeswoman Alexis Nshamamba.

The 130-bed facility is located on West Morrison Avenue and offers 90-day stays for individuals and families who are experiencing homelessness. The shelter was at capacity as of April.

Good Samaritan's announcement did not state the number of cases confirmed thus far at the emergency shelter but stated that no new residents have been symptomatic over the last eight days.

Shelter Executive Director Sylvia Barnard declined to comment Monday on either the number of residents who have tested positive or been hospitalized.

The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department also was unable to confirm the number of cases at the shelter before press time.

According to department spokeswoman Jackie Ruiz, the Public Health Department is continuing to work with Good Samaritan to track cases and manage the outbreak.

"Testing for contacts has been coordinated as well as isolation of positive cases. This investigation is ongoing," Ruiz said.

Residents who have tested positive are housed in hotel rooms for their isolation period, according to Nshamamba.