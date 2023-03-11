Womenday 01
Dr. Golnaz Agahi speaks about her personal experience living in Tehran, Iran, during the Iranian Revolution and connected that experience to women’s rights in Iran and across the world.

 April Chavez, staff

The Santa Maria library held a forum hosted by a speaker highlighting women fighting for freedom around the world.

The City of Santa Maria Public Library, in partnership with the American Association of University Women's Santa Maria Branch and the Women’s March, co-hosted a presentation in recognition of International Women’s Day.

The event, titled “Women, Life, Freedom (Zan, Zendegi, Azadi),” featured Dr. Golnaz Agahi, who spoke about her personal experience living in Tehran, Iran, during the Iranian Revolution in the 1970s and connected that experience to women’s rights in Iran and across the world.

Womenday 02
Dozens of residents gathered for the international Women's Day presentation at the Santa Maria Public Library. Dr. Golnaz Agahi held an open discussion, addressing questions and concerns on women's rights.

