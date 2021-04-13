Goleta Valley Cottage Hospital is taking online appointments through Sunday, April 17, at the drive-up vaccination clinic located on the hospital campus.

The hospital has 10,000 Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines available this week for those age 16 and over — 8,500 first-dose appointments and 1,500 second-dose appointments.

Those from ages 16 to 17 must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian to provide consent at the clinic.

Appointments are required and must be made in advance at myturn.ca.gov, the state's third-party appointment scheduling system.

After completing eligibility information in MyTurn, residents may find language at the top of the screen stating, “No appointments are available." Those residents should scroll down to see additional appointment options under "Other Locations," which is where Cottage Health appointments can be found.

Sign up to receive headlines in your inbox! Breaking News | Local Sports | Daily Headlines | Local Obituaries | Weather | Local Offers Click to Sign up!

For more vaccination clinic details, visit cottagehealth.org/covid19

Lompoc, Santa Ynez Valley libraries await green light for reopening Currently, the Solvang, Buellton and main Lompoc library branches are all offering book holds and sidewalk pick-up service for those who order materials in advance.

By the numbers: COVID-19 in Santa Barbara County Updated numbers on the prevalence of the coronavirus in Santa Barbara County, and in several cities within the county.