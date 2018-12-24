Lee Central Coast News reporters Willis Jacobson, Lompoc Record, and Mathew Burciaga, Santa Maria Times, are among 25 recipients of the inaugural Golden Quill Award presented by the California School Boards Association.
The award recognizes fair, insightful and accurate reporting on public school news by print, broadcast and online news media, and highlights the essential role journalists play in increasing understanding of the objectives, operations, accomplishments, challenges and opportunities related to public schools.
Jacobson will be presented a certificate of excellence in reporting by the Lompoc Unified board of education at its Jan. 8 meeting. Burciaga will be presented with a certificate by the Santa Maria-Bonita school board on Jan. 16.
"Mat's stories about local schools and students, and about the Santa Maria-Bonita School District in particular, are well-written and researched," Superintendent Luke Ontiveros said about Burciaga's nomination for the award. "It's clear that he enjoys covering education-related news, and he's interested in learning about the topics that affect schools. Mat shows great enthusiasm and respect when speaking with staff members, students and parents. Often, Mat doesn't just attend school events, he gets involved and becomes part of them. That gives his writing a personal quality that people can relate to. We appreciate Mat's work to help our community learn about the amazing things happening in local schools."
According to Lompoc Unified board member Dick Barrett, Jacobson wrote countless articles in the weeks leading up to votes on a Lompoc Unified bond issue in the June and November elections, included pictures of people who were working on the bond, as well as thorough and objective information on the bond issue. Furthermore, Barrett said, he regularly attends school board meetings, where he writes in-depth articles about the major issues and news regarding that particular meeting.
"The board and district appreciate the efforts of Willis Jacobson in trying to get the news out to the community regarding school board affairs, including informing them of the major issues concerning the Lompoc Unified School District," said Barrett. "I approached Willis two years ago and told him I would work with him to get school board news out to the community. He has done a fantastic job of dedicating himself to writing honest, insightful and objective pieces of excellent journalism regarding school board information and issues."
School district and county boards of education nominate journalists for the Golden Quill Award in part by identifying stories in which the nominee demonstrated a holistic understanding of the local educational agency and its stake holders. Nominees must also have developed relationships with the school board and relevant district and site-level staff, in addition to understanding the district or county office of education's missions, goals and/or strategic vision during the reporting process.
"Journalists, who accurately and fairly explore the issues that districts and county offices of education face, perform an essential public service by providing meaningful insight into public schools, one of our country's core civic institutions," said California School Boards Association President Mike Walsh. "The Golden Quill awards celebrate strong reporting that informs audiences and illuminates the critical issues facing local schools and California's 6.2 million public school students."