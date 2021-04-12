The buffet-style restaurant Golden Corral opened near the Crossroads plaza in Santa Maria on Monday, but with 25% indoor dining capacity and other health precautions due to COVID-19.
The 11,000-square-foot restaurant, which opened at 2104 S. Bradley Rd., features a new, modern design with a stone fireplace, contemporary decor and a buffet area that contains an enhanced carvery and tiled walls that make it look like a residential kitchen.
Health measures include enhanced sanitation and social distancing procedures, including table spacing, floor markers, and plate, utensils and drink delivery.
Additionally, Golden Corral team members are positioned behind the buffet to serve guests endless helpings of their favorite foods. Masks and gloves are worn by all team members, and guests are required to wear masks while away from their table.
“We are thrilled to introduce Golden Corral’s home-style favorites to the Santa Maria community,” said local franchisee Gilbert Tello. “We brought 125 new jobs to the area and can’t wait for our exceptional team to serve Golden Corral’s unmatched variety to the wonderful people of Santa Maria. I have no doubt that this community will be very impressed with our restaurant now that we’ve officially opened our doors."
Santa Maria’s Golden Corral is open for dine-in and to-go Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. The restaurant serves its breakfast buffet on Saturday and Sunday from 8-11 a.m. In addition, the restaurant offers to-go meals through online ordering with curbside pickup and delivery at goldencorral.com.