Team Santa Maria took its show on the road last December to raise public awareness of pediatric cancer, promote patient and caregiver support, and give Central Coast pediatric cancer patients a big time experience: championship treatment at the National Finals Rodeo in Las Vegas.
“It was an amazing event and we were so honored, especially since it all started right here in Santa Maria with Lexi Brown, who we all loved so dearly. It’s incredible to see Lexi’s legacy live and grow, and Tina (Tonascia)’s energy making it happen,” said Erika Cota who joined her 7-year-old son, Mateo Cota, for the Vegas trip.
The Golden Circle of Champions was established by Santa Maria Elks Rodeo in 2016. Each year, families are honored during the opening night of the rodeo. Through donations and fundraising efforts, financial support is provided directly to the families to fulfill their most urgent needs: paying bills, buying medicine and caring for their family.
“Lexi’s mission was to bring pediatric cancer to the forefront. People don’t want to talk about childhood cancer. It’s too sad. But we can talk about breast cancer and prostate cancer and all these other cancers, but who’s doing things for pediatric cancer? We have this successful event that we can use as a tool to help move treatment out of the last century,” said Santa Maria Elks Rodeo Chief Operating Officer Tina Tonascia.
In 2018, the program expanded to provide 10 Las Vegas families and 10 families chosen from PRCA-sanctioned rodeos from across the country to take part in rodeo-themed activities in their honor. Each of the 20 families included a child between the ages of 6 and 14 years of age who had been diagnosed with a life-threatening cancer or associated illness.
“When you have a child who has cancer, there’s so much more to it than that terribly sick child. You now have to quit your job to take care of him, get him to treatments, get him to all his appointments. That parent is trying to raise other children while trying to deal with this. Then there’s the financial burden. Other kids in the family don’t get to play sports or go to birthday parties. When you start delving into this, it’s devastating on so many levels,” Tonascia said.
While in Las Vegas, the children and their families were honored at the Golden Circle of Champions Banquet at the South Point Hotel, Casino & Spa, an opportunity to dine with rodeo champions, receive special gifts and learn about the sport of rodeo. Honorees also attended the Wrangler NFR at the Thomas & Mack Center and made their way to Cowboy Christmas at the Las Vegas Convention Center for a photo shoot in the Wrangler NFR Arena, followed by live viewing of the Junior NFR presented by YETI.
“It was amazing. We got to meet cowboys and cowgirls. I met Lisa Lockhart. I got an autograph hat from all the cowboys and cowgirls, we watched the rodeo and big fireworks, ate popcorn and met new friends, and we got to play lots of games,” said 8-year-old Jill Mott.
Her parents, Aime and Blair Mott, said they hadn’t realized, until invited to take part in Santa Maria Elks Rodeo, how involved the local club was with cancer patients.
“I didn’t really understand all the players involved. There are a lot of organizations out there helping kids with cancer, but something about the Elks Rodeo has really done some things. It’s something to see people come together this way. Now we have a whole different appreciation for the lodge and the rodeo,” Blair said.
The trip couldn’t have come at a better time for Mateo. Diagnosed 11 days before his second birthday, he relapsed in 2017, went through an eight-month treatment, then relapsed again in July 2018. Immunotherapy started in September of that year failed by November, and he was on track for a bone marrow transplant in January.
“The bone marrow transplant is scary. It meant a lot to our family to be able to go to such an exciting event together, especially considering we didn’t know what the future held,” Erika said.
Mateo’s favorite parts? Meeting his cowboys, Kaycee Feild and Mason Clements, and watching the horses.
Tonascia and other volunteers who have made the Golden Circle of Champions a success are passionate about their project.
“When you look at the data, it’s heart breaking: only three or four new drugs have been established to treat pediatric cancers in the past 30 years; one in eight children will die. People don’t want to talk about it, but if we don’t make noise, how are we going to get new drugs, new cures? We have this platform. We need to use it to make a difference. If we try to get the word out and it doesn’t work, then good for us for trying. If we don’t try, then shame on us,” Tonascia said
But Santa Maria Elks aren’t quitting there. They are successfully encouraging other rodeos to take note, and take part.
In 2019, Red Bluff Rodeo has adopted its own program to feed into the Circle of Champions and bring an awareness of pediatric cancer to their fans. Red Bluff Rodeo General Manager James Miller served as Tonascia’s right-hand man at Red Bluff, and she’s thrilled to have him and his crew on board.
“There are something like 600 rodeos in PRCA. If we can get one-tenth of them to bring awareness to their communities, imagine what a difference that would make,” Tonascia said.