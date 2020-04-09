You are the owner of this article.
Gold Coast Packing to provide produce boxes as grocery shopping alternative
In an effort to provide fresh produce pickup services for Central Coast residents during the coronavirus pandemic, Santa Maria-based produce company Gold Coast Packing will begin offering produce boxes in collaboration with Costa de Oro Winery.

The $18 produce boxes will include spinach, brussels sprouts, broccoli, cauliflower and other fresh products, with boxes available for drive-thru pickup at Costa de Oro.

All produce is locally grown and washed and trimmed before packaging. 

“We created this produce box to offer our community a convenient and easy way to get fresh produce essentials without going to the grocery store,” Gold Coast Packing spokeswoman Crystal Chavez said. “During this time, people are uncomfortable getting out and are looking for delivery or pickup options with minimal contact. With this offering, we truly hope we are able to bring a little peace in this chaos with our fresh, locally grown produce.”

Those wishing to order a box should call the winery at 805-922-1468 no later than Wednesday during the week to pick up their box between 2-6 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. 

Costa de Oro also offers a 30% discount on all wines for those who order a box, Chavez said. 

Costa de Oro is located at 1331 S. Nicholson Ave. in Santa Maria. 

Laura Place covers city government for the Santa Maria Times.

Laura Place covers city government, policy and elections in Santa Maria and Santa Barbara County.

