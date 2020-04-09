Gold Coast Packing to provide produce boxes as grocery shopping alternative

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

In an effort to provide fresh produce pickup services for Central Coast residents during the coronavirus pandemic, Santa Maria-based produce company Gold Coast Packing will begin offering produce boxes in collaboration with Costa de Oro Winery.

The $18 produce boxes will include spinach, brussels sprouts, broccoli, cauliflower and other fresh products, with boxes available for drive-thru pickup at Costa de Oro.

All produce is locally grown and washed and trimmed before packaging.

“We created this produce box to offer our community a convenient and easy way to get fresh produce essentials without going to the grocery store,” Gold Coast Packing spokeswoman Crystal Chavez said. “During this time, people are uncomfortable getting out and are looking for delivery or pickup options with minimal contact. With this offering, we truly hope we are able to bring a little peace in this chaos with our fresh, locally grown produce.”