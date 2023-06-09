A local family is faced with immense hardship after their parents and sister were killed in a crash on Highway 1 Tuesday morning.
The California Highway Patrol's Buellton Area Office said Adelina Cortez Olea, 48, Zeferino Chavez Martinez, 47, and 18-year-old Rosalva Chavez Cortez, all from Santa Maria, were killed when the 2008 Kia sedan they were traveling in drifted into the opposite lane and collided with a 2017 Chevrolet pickup on Highway 1 near Lompoc.
A GoFundMe page was created to help the family following the tragedy, which occurred when the trio was heading to work at a local strawberry farm. The parents who were killed left behind five children and a cousin they also took care of.
The GoFundMe page includes a message to the community from Senovia, the daughter of Adelina and Zeferino and older sister of Rosalva.
“On June 6, the three of them were going to work at the strawberry farm that morning. My dad has never been a person who drives fast. He always went an hour early to get to work early,” said Senovia. “For some reason, the car swerved and went in the opposite direction where a truck hit them on the left side and thus took the lives of the three. This loss is devastating to me and my family. It is difficult to lose a relative, but in my case it is three relatives. We can't believe this has happened.”
Senovia shared that her sister Rosalva was finishing her first semester at Allan Hancock College and said her parents were hard workers and good people.
“We are alone and we don't know what to do. My four younger brothers, ages 10, 11, 13, 16, were left without parents and my 15-year-old cousin, whom my mother took care of, was also left alone,” Senovia wrote on GoFundMe.
Senovia said the incident has caused the family a great financial burden with needing to cover funeral costs, saying funeral expenses are at least $30,000, not including mass and repatriation of bodies or other necessary expenses.
“We don't have that money. My family and I are going through a lot of pain,” said Senovia. “We are lost and we don't know what to do. We are struggling a lot because we don't know the funeral process since we would never have lost a family member.”