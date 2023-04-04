Sunny weather and relatively clear skies are forecast in Santa Maria for the next few weekends, and with the sunshine's return many people might be headed to the backyard to clean up after a winter of wind, rain and cold temperatures.
With spring landscaping upgrades underway, the Santa Maria Utilities Department is offering a few helpful gardening items to help residents clean up their backyards and potentially lower water bills.
As part of its 'Go Green in the Spring' campaign, the department is encouraging residents to replace old sprinklers and adjust irrigation timers, pull weeds to spruce up the landscape and regularly check outdoor faucets to address any leaks.
During the month of April, city water customers can receive a free 7x7 ft landscape burlap and three Hunter MPR1000 Rotator sprinklers with anti-leak sprinkler bodies by stopping by the Utilities Department, 2065 East Main Street.
The burlaps and sprinkler packages are limited to one household and interested customers must bring a photo ID to claim their package at the department weekdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The landscape burlaps can be used to gather yard clippings or other green waste from the yard or garden and easily transport them to an organics container or compost pile.
An adjustment tool and product instruction guide included in the sprinkler packages will aid in installation and allow residents to retrofit existing irrigation with new sprinklers to maximize water efficiency and slow precipitation.