image006.jpg

Sunny weather and relatively clear skies are forecast in Santa Maria for the next few weekends, and with the sunshine's return many people might be headed to the backyard to clean up after a winter of wind, rain and cold temperatures. 

With spring landscaping upgrades underway, the Santa Maria Utilities Department is offering a few helpful gardening items to help residents clean up their backyards and potentially lower water bills.

As part of its 'Go Green in the Spring' campaign, the department is encouraging residents to replace old sprinklers and adjust irrigation timers, pull weeds to spruce up the landscape and regularly check outdoor faucets to address any leaks.

unnamed.jpg
