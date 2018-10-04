Nonprofit development manager Gloria Soto hopes to bring renewed attention to revitalizing the downtown and expanding affordable housing in Santa Maria if she is elected to a seat on the City Council.
Soto, who was part of the first graduating class of Pioneer Valley High School, works as a regional development manager for Planned Parenthood California Central Coast. Born and raised in Santa Maria, Soto completed degrees at Hancock College and Chapman University.
The 2018 council elections — which will be held Nov. 6 — will be the first under a district system. Soto, Councilman Dr. Michael Moats and grocery store manager Raymond Acosta are running for the 3rd District position, which represents the southwest portion of the city. The 4th District seat, which represents the southeast part of the city, is also up for election this November. Both council seats will be for four-year terms.
If elected, Soto said she hopes to encourage an expansion of affordable housing in Santa Maria.
Soto said Santa Maria should increase the use of inclusionary housing — which involves municipal ordinances that require a certain percentage of new developments to be affordable for people with low to moderate incomes — to stop the city from becoming too expensive for many of its residents. Soto added that the majority of city residents spend more than a third of their income on housing.
“Here in the city, homes are going up for sale around $389,000 to $400,000,” Soto said. “In addition to that, rent is also extremely high. People are looking at $1,900 for a two-bedroom apartment. The vacancy rates are very tight — 3- to 5-percent vacancy rates.”
“One of the solutions is to have inclusionary housing or ordinances where we make it so developers sell a certain percentage of homes that are up for sale below fair market value so that more people have the opportunity to purchase homes,” she said.
Soto suggested the city should also explore a rent stabilization ordinance, noting a statewide Proposition 10 on the November ballot could expand the ability of cities to implement rent stabilization.
The downtown area is another area Soto believes needs focus from city officials.
“The things I want to work alongside the City Council are the revitalization of our downtown. I know that we have been having these conversations [about the downtown area] for a long time, and it’s important for us to really move towards making that happen.”
One of the ways to revitalize downtown would be to encourage more mixed-use projects, Soto said.
“I know the city is already looking into more mixed projects in the city, and I think downtown would be prime for that.
“The city of Santa Maria is growing rapidly — we’ve seen a huge rise in development in the last few years,” Soto said. “One of the concerns I have is I don’t want to leave our small business owners behind. With all the development happening on Enos Ranch — which I understand has increased our sales tax revenue and helped the city — it’s also pulling away from the heart of the city. As we continue to grow as a city, we need to not forget about our downtown.”
Soto said a vibrant, attractive downtown would help bring more businesses into Santa Maria.
“When you’re thinking about job growth and opportunity, we want to make it so that when executives are driving through our community, they can envision themselves raising their families here,” Soto said. “And so the revitalization of downtown is going to be key in helping bring new job opportunities for us.”