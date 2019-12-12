A Lompoc home decorated with a large gingerbread house covered in festive lights was selected as the grand-prize winner in this year’s Holiday Decoration Contest.
The annual event, now in its 25th year, was put on by the Lompoc Beautification and Appearance Commission. A total of 61 homes, businesses and other buildings were judged for the contest. The winners were announced Thursday.
The grand-prize winner was the home at 510 North F St., which displayed the gingerbread house surrounded by holiday treats and lights. Santa Claus and a gingerbread person can be seen through the gingerbread house’s windows.
×
Thanks for being a regular reader! Here's a special offer for you:
Thanks for being a subscriber.
Sorry, your subscription does not include this content.
Please call 877.286.1686 to upgrade your subscription.
×
Register for more free articles
Stay logged in to skip the surveys
Register for more free articles
Stay logged in to skip the surveys
First-place residence: 1004 Rock Rose Lane; Sweepstakes winners: 616 North 10th St. and 1100 Archer St.; First-place business: The Box Shop, 740 North H St.; Second-place business: Sake Sushi and Korean BBQ, 1325 North H St.; and First-place Homeowners Association: Laurel Crossing, 1425 Crown Circle.
“The decorations were again spectacular, and the commission would like to thank all who have participated this year, and who have taken part over the past 25 years this contest has been held,” read a statement released by the city.
120919 Lompoc lights 07.jpg
The display at 809 Almond Avenue was nominated for an award in Lompoc's 25th Annual Holiday Decoration Contest.
Len Wood, Staff
120919 Lompoc lights 05.jpg
The display at 616 North 10th St. was nominated for an award in Lompoc's 25th Annual Holiday Decoration Contest.
Len Wood, Staff
Box Shop display
A display by Linda Barnard based on the Nightmare Before Christmas is the display at Box Shop at 740 North H Street
Contributed photo
120919 Lompoc lights 03.jpg
Judith Mckinnon and Susan Gallacher, of the Lompoc Beautification & Appearance Commission, look at the display at 420 Lavender Way, which was nominated for an award in Lompoc's 25th Annual Holiday Decoration Contest.
Len Wood, Staff
120919 Lompoc lights 04.jpg
A gingerbread house at 510 N. F St. reveals Santa and a gingerbread man. The home was nominated for an award in Lompoc's 25th annual Holiday Decoration Contest.
Len Wood, Staff
120919 Lompoc lights 01.jpg
Steve Childs and his granddaughter Ella watch the snow fly from his backyard display at 1004 Rock Rose Lane. The house was nominated for an award in Lompoc's 25th annual Holiday Decoration Contest.
Len Wood, Staff
120919 Lompoc lights 08.jpg
The display at 809 Almond Avenue was nominated for an award in Lompoc's 25th Annual Holiday Decoration Contest.
Len Wood, Staff
120919 Lompoc lights 02.jpg
Spectators look at the display at 412 S. Sage St., which was nominated for an award in Lompoc's 25th Annual Holiday Decoration Contest.
Len Wood, Staff
120919 Lompoc lights 09.jpg
The display at 412 South Sage Street was nominated for an award in Lompoc's 25th Annual Holiday Decoration Contest.
Len Wood, Staff
120919 Lompoc lights 10.jpg
The display at 412 South Sage Street was nominated for an award in Lompoc's 25th Annual Holiday Decoration Contest.
Len Wood Staff
120919 Lompoc lights 11.jpg
The display at 1424 Michael Court was nominated for an award in Lompoc's 25th Annual Holiday Decoration Contest.
Len Wood, Staff
120919 Lompoc lights 12.jpg
The display at 1424 Michael Court was nominated for an award in Lompoc's 25th Annual Holiday Decoration Contest.
Len Wood, Staff
120919 Lompoc lights 13.jpg
The display at 1232 Jason Drive was nominated for an award in Lompoc's 25th Annual Holiday Decoration Contest.
Len Wood, Staff
120919 Lompoc lights 06.jpg
The display at 616 North 10th Street was nominated for an award in Lompoc's 25th Annual Holiday Decoration Contest.
Len Wood, Staff
120919 Lompoc lights 14.jpg
The display at 1232 Jason Drive was nominated for an award in Lompoc's 25th Annual Holiday Decoration Contest.
Len Wood, Staff
120919 Lompoc lights 15.jpg
The display at 1232 Jason Drive was nominated for an award in Lompoc's 25th Annual Holiday Decoration Contest.
Len Wood, Staff
120919 Lompoc lights 16.jpg
The display at 621 North 10th Street was nominated for an award in Lompoc's 25th Annual Holiday Decoration Contest.
Len Wood, Staff
120919 Lompoc lights 17.jpg
The display at 621 North 10th Street was nominated for an award in Lompoc's 25th Annual Holiday Decoration Contest.
Len Wood, Staff
120919 Lompoc lights 18.jpg
The display at 510 North F Street was nominated for an award in Lompoc's 25th Annual Holiday Decoration Contest.
Len Wood, Staff
120919 Lompoc lights 19.jpg
The display at 313 Quail Circle was nominated for an award in Lompoc's 25th Annual Holiday Decoration Contest.
Len Wood, Staff
120919 Lompoc lights 20.jpg
The display at 313 Quail Circle was nominated for an award in Lompoc's 25th Annual Holiday Decoration Contest.
Len Wood, Staff
120919 Lompoc lights 21.jpg
The display at 420 Lavender Way was nominated for an award in Lompoc's 25th Annual Holiday Decoration Contest.
Len Wood, Staff
120919 Lompoc lights 22.jpg
The display at 1329 Glen Ellen Lane was nominated for an award in Lompoc's 25th Annual Holiday Decoration Contest.
Len Wood, Staff
120919 Lompoc lights 23.jpg
The display at 1341 Glen Ellen Lane was nominated for an award in Lompoc's 25th Annual Holiday Decoration Contest.
Len Wood, Staff
120919 Lompoc lights 24.jpg
The display at 1008 Rock Rose Lane was nominated for an award in Lompoc's 25th Annual Holiday Decoration Contest.
Len Wood, Staff
120919 Lompoc lights 25.jpg
The display at 1309 Glen Ellen Lane was nominated for an award in Lompoc's 25th Annual Holiday Decoration Contest.
Len Wood, Staff
120919 Lompoc lights 26.jpg
The display at 1409 Glen Ellen Lane was nominated for an award in Lompoc's 25th Annual Holiday Decoration Contest.
Len Wood, Staff
120919 Lompoc lights 27.jpg
The display at 1004 Rock Rose Lane was nominated for an award in Lompoc's 25th Annual Holiday Decoration Contest.
Len Wood, Staff
120919 Lompoc lights 28.jpg
The display at 1100 Archer St. was nominated for an award in Lompoc's 25th annual Holiday Decoration Contest.
Len Wood, Staff
120919 Lompoc lights 29.jpg
The display at 1100 Archer St. was nominated for an award in Lompoc's 25th annual Holiday Decoration Contest.
Len Wood, Staff
120919 Lompoc lights 30.jpg
The display at 1541 Alexander Avenue was nominated for an award in Lompoc's 25th Annual Holiday Decoration Contest.
Len Wood, Staff
120919 Lompoc lights 31.jpg
The display at 1541 Alexander Avenue was nominated for an award in Lompoc's 25th Annual Holiday Decoration Contest.
Len Wood, Staff
120919 Lompoc lights 32.jpg
The display at 616 North 10th Street was nominated for an award in Lompoc's 25th Annual Holiday Decoration Contest.
Len Wood, Staff
120919 Lompoc lights 33.jpg
The display at 809 Almond Avenue was nominated for an award in Lompoc's 25th Annual Holiday Decoration Contest.
Len Wood, Staff
120919 Lompoc lights 34.jpg
A gingerbread house at 809 Almond Avenue reveals Santa and a gingerbread man. The home was nominated for an award in Lompoc's 25th Annual Holiday Decoration Contest.
Len Wood Staff
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter