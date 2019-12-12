{{featured_button_text}}

A Lompoc home decorated with a large gingerbread house covered in festive lights was selected as the grand-prize winner in this year’s Holiday Decoration Contest.

The annual event, now in its 25th year, was put on by the Lompoc Beautification and Appearance Commission. A total of 61 homes, businesses and other buildings were judged for the contest. The winners were announced Thursday.

The grand-prize winner was the home at 510 North F St., which displayed the gingerbread house surrounded by holiday treats and lights. Santa Claus and a gingerbread person can be seen through the gingerbread house’s windows.

Other honorees include:

  • First-place residence: 1004 Rock Rose Lane;
  • Sweepstakes winners: 616 North 10th St. and 1100 Archer St.;
  • First-place business: The Box Shop, 740 North H St.;
  • Second-place business: Sake Sushi and Korean BBQ, 1325 North H St.; and
  • First-place Homeowners Association: Laurel Crossing, 1425 Crown Circle.

“The decorations were again spectacular, and the commission would like to thank all who have participated this year, and who have taken part over the past 25 years this contest has been held,” read a statement released by the city.

