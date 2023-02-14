Gina’s Piece of Cake is baking something up.

The popular bakery is expanding into Old Town Orcutt, where it will soon be providing the community with easier access to its goods.

Owner Gina Martin says adding a second location in Orcutt had always been a move the bakery wanted to make, especially since many of its customers are known to make the drive to the Santa Maria location at the Town Center Mall to enjoy its baked goods.

Various freshly-baked cookies are displayed and ready to purchase at Gina's Piece of Cake located downstairs next to Macy's at the Santa Maria Town Center East.

Various freshly baked individual cakes are displayed and ready to purchase at Gina's Piece of Cake located downstairs next to Macy's at the Santa Maria Town Center East.

