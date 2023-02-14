The popular bakery is expanding into Old Town Orcutt, where it will soon be providing the community with easier access to its goods.
Owner Gina Martin says adding a second location in Orcutt had always been a move the bakery wanted to make, especially since many of its customers are known to make the drive to the Santa Maria location at the Town Center Mall to enjoy its baked goods.
“We have a lot of customers from Orcutt that come here," Martin said. "They always say, ‘When are you going to open up in Orcutt.' So this just kind of happened. All the stars aligned and here we are."
The Orcutt spot will serve as a satellite location, meaning a majority of the baking will be done in Santa Maria. According to Martin, there will be an oven at the second location, so the smell of Gina’s cookies will fill the air of the new bakery. Gina's has always been a family-owned and operated full-time bakery. Martin and the staff, which includes her parents Lloyd and Barbara, rely on decades of experience to create treats that locals have grown to love.
Gina's first Santa Maria location was at the Town Center West Plaza, where La Vera Pizzeria is now located. The bakery moved to the mall about five years later. The second location is at 205 E. Clark Ave, which was recently occupied by The Shift restaurant.
“We are doing some modifications out there," Martin said. "It has a kitchen, it was a burger joint before, so we’ve got to make it into a cute little bakery inside."
The famous pink and black style of the Santa Maria bakery will carry on to the second location. With the extra space, the bakery is able to have a retail area where they will be able to sell merchandise and items that would typically be found in a gift shop, like cards and candles.
Martin says her dad owned a bakery in Lompoc, so baking has been in the family for decades and Gina’s Piece of Cake has been open for 18 years. The bakery is well known in Santa Maria, though Martin says never in a million years did she think they would have such a great following. She describes it as both very cool and humbling.
“I’m super excited and super nervous. I've only had one business, so operating two of them is going to be tricky and challenging, but it will be fun,” said Martin. “Also, my staff is amazing, so I know operating both places with all my people I have here, we’re gonna do good."
Martin believes this expansion will help balance out the customer flow rather than it be too much to handle and she is including her staff’s opinions on decor for the second location.
“They’ve been helping me decorate, putting in the little touches because they’re the ones who are behind the counter helping the customers," Martin said. "I’m definitely getting all their input to orchestrate everything."
Martin also revealed there is a mobile trailer the bakery is doctoring up, which will be used for events like farmers markets.
Martin says the bakery plans to open the satellite location sometime in March, even when faced with some mishaps along the way.
“My husband was out there working and he fell and shattered his tibia. He's recovering now," Martin said. "That set us back only a little bit, so we’re hoping for the first part of March, maybe mid-March at the latest."
The second location (3,500 square feet) is about double the size of the location at the mall (1,700 sq. feet), allowing customers room to stay and hang out with available coffee, tea or blended drinks. The mall location only features a service counter. Gina says items such as eclairs, creampuffs, muffins, cookies and just about everything else Gina’s Piece of Cake is known for will be available at the Orcutt location.
Due to the difficulty of having double staff on hand at both locations, for now at least, Martin says custom cakes will not be available at the Old Orcutt location. If anyone is interested in ordering a custom cake, they would still have to make the trip to the mall. Cakes will still be available at the second location, but on a smaller scale similar to how the cakes are displayed at the Santa Maria location.
April Chavez is the Santa Maria City Reporter for the Santa Maria Times. If you have information, or a story idea that you would like to share, send her an email at AChavez@SantaMariaTimes.com.