The City of Santa Maria and the Santa Maria Valley Chamber of Commerce have named Gina's Piece of Cake and Hans Duus Blacksmith the two featured businesses of the month for September.
The featured business program was developed to highlight local businesses who made significant contributions to our community, and to highlight the many longstanding and diverse businesses that make Santa Maria a better place to live, work and shop.
Gina's Piece of Cake was started in Santa Maria 18 years ago offering tasty cakes, cupcakes, cookies and much more, and now employs 15 people. During the coronavirus pandemic Gina's Piece of Cake offered drive-up services and has been a consistent supporter of many local groups and charities.