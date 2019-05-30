A worker, above, looks out at the arena from the new VIP tent on the west end of the Elks Unocal Event Center during setup Wednesday for the 76th Santa Maria Elks Rodeo. At right, Mike Rivera, Elks Rodeo ushers' chairman, places numbers on box seats in preparation for the annual event that kicks off today. For more on the start of the Elks Rodeo, see Sports, page B1.
