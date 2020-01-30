Get a look at what firefighting recruits encounter at Allan Hancock College's Public Safety Training Complex in Lompoc

Santa Barbara County Fire's Mike Eliason shared some photos of county fire recruits learning the tricks of the trade at the Allan Hancock College Public Safety Training Complex in Lompoc.
And, just wow.
Firefighter rescue and survival training held at the Allan Hancock College Public Safety Training Complex in Lompoc for 16 Santa Barbara County Fire Department Paramedic/Firefighter Recruits. The recruits are in their third week of a multi-week week academy. pic.twitter.com/CbE2YNSw17— SBCFireInfo (@EliasonMike) January 29, 2020
We pulled the photos into this gallery to give you a little better look at the training session.
To get a better idea of what the trainees go through to become full fledged firefighters, read Willis Jacobson's full story from the fire academy's graduation in May of 2019 right here, or go through the photo gallery below.
Twenty-nine cadets from Hancock College Fire Academy Battalion No. 143 were honored during a graduation ceremony Friday morning at the school’s Public Safety Training Complex on the Lompoc Valley campus.