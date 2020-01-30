Get a look at what firefighting recruits encounter at Allan Hancock College's Public Safety Training Complex in Lompoc

Get a look at what firefighting recruits encounter at Allan Hancock College's Public Safety Training Complex in Lompoc

  • Updated
Santa Barbara County Fire's Mike Eliason shared some photos of county fire recruits learning the tricks of the trade at the Allan Hancock College Public Safety Training Complex in Lompoc.

And, just wow.

We pulled the photos into this gallery to give you a little better look at the training session. 

To get a better idea of what the trainees go through to become full fledged firefighters, read Willis Jacobson's full story from the fire academy's graduation in May of 2019 right here, or go through the photo gallery below. 

Photos: Hancock Fire Academy celebrates 141st graduating class

